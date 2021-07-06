Melanie Greco is listed as a first-year coach after recently being hired by California Area High School to run its girls basketball program.
Don’t be fooled though. While this is Greco’s first job as a high school head coach she brings a ton of basketball experience with her.
That includes serving as an assistant coach on the Beth-Center boys basketball team under her husband, head coach Bill Greco, last season.
“Not only that but I’ve been in charge of the boys and girls middle school programs and I’ve ran our youth league program for years prior to that,” said Melanie Greco, who is a Beth-Center graduate. “I’ve been in the gym a lot throughout my life.”
She also got the J. Budd Grebb Memorial Summer Girls Basketball League up and running in 2013 while serving as the league commissioner as well as a head coach.
The league has given a big boost to girls basketball in the area.
“I was blessed,” Greco said of starting up the girls Grebb League. “The boys had a fantastic blueprint of how to run a great summer league so we were able to replicate a lot of those things on the girls side.
“It was very exciting to be able to bring that opportunity to the girls. They needed a venue to play in and showcase their talents. That’s very important, especially for small schools where maybe they don’t have enough kids to compete as a team within some of the summer league programs like the bigger schools can. This was a chance to get out there and play even if they were the only player from their school that wanted to participate.”
Many Lady Trojans have been involved in the Grebb League.
“I’ve seen a lot of these girls play over the years through the Grebb League so I had some familiarity with them as players,” Greco said.
Greco replaces Chris Niemiec as Lady Trojans coach.
Niemiec stepped down after compiling a 34-26 record in three seasons. His teams went 3-2 in the WPIAL playoffs over the past two years. Niemiec followed Chris Minerd who had a 123-66 record in eight years with seven playoff appearances and two section titles.
“California has a great basketball tradition in boys and girls basketball and I’m happy for the chance to coach there,” Greco said. “I’m super-excited about this opportunity. I’ve had the chance to watch them play a little bit. Last year things were a little bit different with COVID. I was able to watch them play some via the internet.
“What we have is some nice, solid upperclassmen, juniors and seniors, and there are some nice numbers up coming up through the freshmen and sophomore class.”
The Lady Trojans’ top two scorers last season were Makayla Boda and Kendelle Weston. Boda graduated but Weston, who missed the postseason due to an injury, will return for her senior year and Greco sees her as a centerpiece for the Lady Trojans.
“I’m very hopeful for that,” Greco said. “I know she had a super season last year and I’ve heard fantastic things about her from people that have coached her and worked with her. So I’m excited about having the opportunity to coach her. I know she’s kind of taking the summer off to heal her injury. I’m looking forward to seeing her in the gym.”
Greco said she will assess her team before formulating what types of offense and defense she would like to implement.
“I really need to see what we have and make some decisions based on what their strengths are,” Greco said. “But as a preference, I really like to play up-tempo, so, hopefully, we’ll have the depth to do that.”
Greco hasn’t filled out her coaching staff yet.
“We’re in the process of that,” she said. “I think within the next month or so I’m hoping to have people on board with me so that we’re ready for the fall.”
Greco praised California for backing her fully.
“They’ve been tremendously supportive from the beginning,” she said. “I’m very excited to be a part of their athletic department. I’m looking forward to it. Their administrative staff is really supportive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.