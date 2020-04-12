After Ramont Small was hired as Brownsville’s new football coach he wasn’t about to slowly work his way in to what has been a struggling program.
“I’m actually approaching the situation head on with two big barrels blazing,” Small said. “I met with the kids and they just wanted straight from my mouth a commitment. They wanted to have a coach that will be there for them, to show them the game of football and from day one I’ve been doing that.”
The longtime assistant coach and 1990 Ringgold graduate feels he’s more than ready to take over the reins of a football team as the top dog.
“I always wanted to be a head coach, and I had a little bit of coaching experience when I started the Monessen track program from scratch,” Small said. “We had some successful athletes come through there.
“But I love football, I watch it all the time, I know the ins and outs. I just saw an opportunity. I talked to a Brownsville alumnus, Quintin Biddings, about maybe applying for the job, and he told me ‘yeah, (you) should apply and see what happens.’”
So Small did just that.
“I went on my interview, told them I spoke from the heart and told them what I thought.”
The Brownsville Area School Board was impressed enough with Small to unanimously hire him at their January meeting.
“We were greatly impressed with Ramont’s ability to communicate with kids and relate to student athletes,” said Brownsville Superintendent Dr. Keith Hartbauer at the time. “We are hoping he will help to revitalize our football program.”
Small is determined to reach that goal.
“They’re giving me an opportunity which is a dream of mine,” said Small, who has had plenty of football experience.
After starring at Ringgold, Small played football at Akron, where he was a three-year starter for the Zips. After injuring his knee, he transferred to Washington & Jefferson College.
“I decided to play for Coach (John) Luckhardt. That was a great move for me,” Small said. “Coach Luckhardt taught me everything about football. Once I got down there he let me do a little bit of coaching myself for a season.
“After that I tried out for the Hamilton Tiger Cats of the CFL, but my knee was just too bad by then. So, I started coaching high school football and I’ve been doing that for 27 years.”
Small has remained in the local area his entire coaching career.
“My first stint was at Trinity High School for two seasons,” he said. “Then, I came back to Ringgold for four seasons. I took a couple years off because my boy started playing midget league football.”
Small has three children, R.J. and twins Brenden and Brianna. After starring in football at Ringgold, Brenden is now a redshirt freshman at IUP.
“Then I got back into coaching and was at Geibel Catholic for two seasons, then was at Monessen for nine seasons, and I also started the track program there in 2006,” Small said.
“I went back to Ringgold for about three years, then took some time off to watch my son play high school football. I did a year at Charleroi and then went back to Ringgold this previous year.”
Small has learned much from many different coaches over the years.
“Joe Ravasio, my high school coach, taught me how to discipline the team and stay positive,” Small said. “Doug Ware taught me a lot about the defensive part of the game. I had a midget league coach, Earl Summers, he taught me to stay positive and talk from your heart and you’ll get people to trust you more. Also Coach Bob Junko, he recruited me. He always told me to reach for my goals.”
Small has assembled his own staff at Brownsville, starting with offensive coordinator Todd Opalko.
“Me and him have been friends for years,” Small said. “We know each other like the back of our hands so we’re always on the same page.”
Small’s defensive coordinator is Will Edinger.
“Will is out of Trinity and very football literate, knows the game inside and out,” Small said. “He came highly recommended from one of my best friends, Jason Rice from out of Trinity.”
Small said Shane Mountain will coach special teams, defensive backs and wide receivers, former Monessen coach Curtis Mays will coach the offensive and defensive lines, and Jojo Burgess is a volunteer coach.
“Coach (Derrick) Tarpley will help with the lines, Shane Hagan is in charge of videos,” said Small, who also noted his middle school coaches, Kenneth Silva and Jamieson Wiant.
Small is already looking at that possibility of taking his team to a training camp away from Brownsville before the season begins.
“We’re trying to raise money to be able to do that,” Small said. “I want to get them to Slippery Rock for about a week in August.”
While Small is upbeat and positive, he realizes he and his staff will have their work cut out for them. The Falcons have a combined record of 4-36 over the past four years and haven’t won more than two games in a season since going 4-5 in 2005. They were 2-8 last year under coach Scott Fichter, who stepped down after two years on the job.
“I understand the situation,” Small said. “Playing against Brownsville I know how much talent is there. With this being my first head coaching experience in football, I’m just ready to try to prove to these kids, the community, the alumni, who I’d like to come out, that we can bring Brownsville back to the way it was.”
Small felt he was off to a good start, but the coronavirus has affected all sports and Brownsville football is no exception.
“Our lifting program was going great until the coronavirus hit,” Small said. “We were going three days a week with every other Saturday. I was averaging about 30-35 kids.
“The kids out there want to win. They’re hungry. They just need some stability. I’m talking with some of the kids right now and they’re telling me they’re missing the running and conditioning we were doing, the laughing, the talking.”
Small is staying in touch with his players despite the stay-at-home advisory.
“I have a Heja account where I post daily workouts and then stay on them about their daily online schooling,” he said. “I’m talking to the kids every day, I’m still in contact with them. I’m staying on them about what they need to do to get through this virus situation.”
Turning around a program starts from the ground up and Small is concentrating on the Falcons’ foundation as well.
“I even had my middle school parents reach out to me,” Small said. “Those kids were actually lifting with the varsity kids and doing everything. I’m planning on working with the midget league program and going to a lot of their games because that’s the future.
“I’d like to have the midget league, the middle school and the varsity to be one big whole unit so I can have my hand in it.”
Small already sees one strong point of the 2020 Falcons.
“I think our offensive line is really going to help us this year,” he said. “We’re going to have a lot of size up front.”
So far Small has been happy with the support he has received.
“From the boosters to the administration to the community, they’ve all been great,” he said. “I’m there for the kids, I’m there for the community.”
Small, who currently lives in Monongahela, may be a part of that community very soon.
“I’m actually in the process of looking to move out that way into Brownsville because I’ll be retiring soon,” Small said.
If Small does turn the Falcons around, he stressed he has no thoughts of using Brownsville as a stepping stone to another job. In fact, his long-term goal is to be a permanent fixture at Brownsville.
“I want to be here not for just one, two, three years, I’d like to be here for 10 years, even 20 years,” Small said.
“I want to stay and coach because they’re giving me my first head coaching opportunity and I owe Brownsville my complete commitment to them.”
