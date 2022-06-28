The Laurel Highlands and Albert Gallatin boys basketball teams will lose one Fayette County section rival but pick up another for the next two years.
The WPIAL recently released its alignment for the 2022-23 season and both defending WPIAL champion LH and playoff qualifier AG have moved down from Section 1-AAAAA to Section 3-AAAA where they will join Uniontown. Connellsville remains in Class AAAAA in Section 1.
The Red Raiders finished second in the section to Belle Vernon, which remains, last season. The Colonials were second behind the Mustangs.
Remaining in Section 1-AAAAA with Connellsville will be Ringgold along with Thomas Jefferson who will be joined by Bethel Park, Peters Township and Trinity.
Section 3-AAAA includes Albert Gallatin, Laurel Highlands, Uniontown and Belle Vernon along with Elizabeth Forward and Southmoreland.
The top four along with unbreakable ties in sections that consist of seven or fewer teams — which includes all area squads — will qualify for the WPIAL playoffs.
Uniontown and Laurel Highlands, who make up one of the WPIAL’s biggest rivalries, are always scheduled to play each other twice during the regular season but those meetings will have added importance now.
Red Raiders coach Rob Kezmarsky welcomed the challenge of playing in a section with two Fayette County rivals.
“We’re excited to be in this section,” Kezmarsky said. “They’re all quality teams and winning programs.”
The Red Raiders have been working hard in the offseason to prepare for the task ahead, according to Kezmarsky.
“We’ve had a busy summer, playing in the Brownson House, Hempfield summer league, Pitt team camp, the Fayette County shootout and open gyms,” he said.
Another Fayette County team, Brownsville, finished second in Section 4-AAA last season but the path to another top-two finish next season looks a bit tougher as last-place Beth-Center will fall to Class AA while Mount Pleasant and Yough will drop in from Class AAAA.
The new Section 4-AAA consists of Charleroi, Waynesburg Central, defending champion Washington and McGuffey along with the Falcons, Vikings and Yough.
“Mount Pleasant and Yough coming down from 4A to 3A makes this section that much tougher,” Brownsville coach Stewart Davis said. “We should have four starters coming back but our bench strength has decreased. We lost some guys to graduation, some to transfers, like Antwan Black who’s gone to Laurel Highlands.
“I still think we’ll be competitive in the section, at least in the top half.”
The Bulldogs will now be in Section 4-AA with local teams Carmichaels, Frazier and Bentworth. WPIAL finalist Fort Cherry, Chartiers-Houston and Burgettstown move over from Section 2 to join them.
Section 2-A lost WPIAL and PIAA champion Bishop Canevin but looks to be even tougher despite the Crusaders jumping up into Class AA. Avella and Propel Montour are also gone but the new teams coming in were all playoff qualifiers out of Section 4-AA last season, those being first-place Monessen, third-place Jefferson-Morgan and fourth-place California.
Rounding out the section are mainstays Geibel Catholic, Mapletown and West Greene.
The Maples’ program has risen from the ashes under coach Chad Stevenson with the team increasing its win total in each of the last three years including a 9-9 regular season in 2021-22 while making two straight playoff appearances.
Another step up might be difficult, record-wise, now, according to Stevenson.
“It’s going to be rough,” he said. “You lose Bishop Canevin but you get Monessen which is obviously a great program. You lose Avella and Propel and they’re replaced by more good teams coming down from 2A, Cal and Jefferson.
“We’ve got four starters back and we’ll be better. But we could have a pretty good team next year and still not have a real good record.
“Even so, I think our team is moving in the right direction. It’s just going to be a big challenge with the schedule we’ll face.”
