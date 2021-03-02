Numbers are important in high school football, especially in the bigger classifications where a lack of bodies can leave a team unable to compete.
Uniontown’s football program has consistently had a small roster in recent years but new coach Keith Jeffries hopes to change that.
“My first order of business is to spark interest in football throughout the district,” said Jeffries, who was officially hired as the Red Raiders new football coach at the school’s board meeting on Monday night.
“Get the kids excited about being part of the program.”
Jeffries replaces Cedric Lloyd who tried his best to get the program off the ground but his teams were unable to earn a win in his four years as head coach.
The Red Raiders’ last victory came on Oct. 14, 2016, 27-10 at Laurel Highlands under then coach John Fortugna.
Uniontown played in the Class AAAA Big Eight Conference in 2019 but a late start due to COVID-19 precautions and a very small roster this past season limited the Red Raiders to two non-conference varsity games.
Jeffries emphasized the significance of getting more kids to come out for the team and feels that’s an attainable goal.
“The most important thing would be to increase our numbers,” Jeffries said. “Our teams have been small the last few years. I believe we are on the right track with this. I was able to get some of the coaches in the district to come back. That will really help the cause.”
Also hired as the team’s first assistant coach was Harry Kaufman, who played under Fortugna on the Red Raiders 2001 team that went 9-0 in the regular season, including a 26-0 win over Thomas Jefferson.
Uniontown pulled out of the WPIAL after the 2020 season and will play an independent schedule this fall. The Red Raiders already have games lined up against nearby rivals Laurel Highlands and Albert Gallatin (also an independent team), along with Carrick, Perry Traditional, Brashear, Ringgold, Washington and California.
Jeffries is entering his 23rd year of coaching at Uniontown, including an eight-year stretch as the boys track & field head coach and stints as an assistant coach for the track, baseball and softball teams. It’s his 25th year overall in coaching. He was an offensive line coach at Waynesburg College for one year and an offensive/defensive line coach for the West Virginia Wham, a semi-pro team, for one season.
For the football team, Jeffries has served as an assistant coach, offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator under both Fortugna and Lloyd.
Jeffries (1993) and Kaufman (2003) are both Uniontown graduates.
Jeffries participated in football, wrestling and track & field at Uniontown. He was co-captain of the football and wrestling teams as a senior.
Jeffries went on to play college football at Waynesburg, where he was a three-year starter under head coach Dan Baranik. He also played one year and was a co-captain for the Wham semi-pro team.
Jeffries said he wants to give back to his native area.
“I want to be involved with sports here because it benefits my community,” Jeffries said. “I’ve had opportunities to leave over the years, but I do believe in the school spirit idea of football which is why I’ve only been tied to the two places I’ve played — here and Waynesburg College.”
Kaufman also was considered for the head coaching position and impressed enough to be added to the coaching staff.
“Both coaches were approached for the head position but after their respective interviews we realized it would be best for the program if we retained them both,” said Uniontown administrative athletic director DJ Burns. “After discussing the dynamic with Jeffries and Kaufman we came to terms together, along with the board of directors and the superintendent, on the direction of the program.”
Being close to sports sparked Kaufman’s interest to return to coaching.
“While spending time officiating varsity football as a referee for the past six years, I seemed to always catch myself coaching the kids and knew at that point I needed to get back into it,” Kaufman said. “I really want to see the kids experience the same thing I was able to here in the early 2000s. From the players to the coaches, students, teachers, administrators, and community, it was a great time to be a Red Raider. And I want that time again here for everyone.
“With the staff Coach Jeffries and I are building and the support from the district and community I’m sure we can bring those times back.”
