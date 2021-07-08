CONNELLSVILLE -- Logan Maust made his move to the front late and held strong down the stretch to cross the finish line first in the 39th annual John Woodruff 5K Run/Walk on Wednesday.
Maust, a Smock native and Uniontown graduate, won the run with a time of 17:24, seven seconds ahead of second-place Seth Kurtz of Lexington, South Carolina.
Maust was one of three first-time winners in the race which returned to its usually July spot after being shifted to October in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chloe Kalp of Melcroft was the female run winner and Tina Woodruff of Waltersburg placed first among female walkers.
The one repeat champion was Carl Kondrach of Barnesville, Ohio, who was the male walk winner for the fourth time in the past five years.
Maust was part of a four-man group at the head of the field in the run.
"We didn't separate until we got to the top of the (first) hill," Maust said. "There was a big pack all the way up. There were four of us and we slowly pulled away.
"There was a half mile left when I passed (Kurtz)."
Maust maintained his lead as he circled the track inside Falcon Stadium before hitting the finish line. The Seton Hill sophomore, who runs cross country and track & field for the Griffins, was satisfied with his time.
"This is to see where I was at training-wise," he said. "This is right where I should be this time of year."
Maust has run the Woodruff before, "probably like three or four times. I like the history of it, like with the tree. I find that kind of neat."
The race is run in honor of John Woodruff who won a gold medal at the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin where he also was presented with a potted English oak sapling, which now stands, large and sprawling, at the north end of Falcon Stadium.
Former champions Logan Gonzales of Connellsville (2017) and Mitchell Minda of Elizabeth (2020) both placed in the top 10.
Zach Bigam was third, Ethan Kurtz, also from Lexington, South Carolina, was fourth with Gonzales fifth. Rounding out the top 10 were Jesse Irwin of Connellsville, Minda, Austin Molinaro of Connellsville, Ryan Murphy of Uniontown and Chris Novak of Perryopolis.
While the temperature hit 88 in the afternoon, threatening skies as thunderstorms gradually moved into the area in the evening helped keep the weather bearable for the participants for the race, which began just before 7 p.m.
"That helped a lot," Maust admitted. "It was still humid though."
"I was hoping it would cool down like this," Kalp said. "It felt really good instead of being awful and humid."
"I'm grateful for the clouds today because it's very humid," said Woodruff, who is not related to John Woodruff the Olympian, although, ironically, her husband's name is John Woodruff, who also walked in the race. "I was worried about the endurance and the breathing."
Kalp, a Connellsville graduate who runs cross country for Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, won the female run in a time of 22:17.
"I felt good," Kalp said. "I normally get 23s on this so it felt good to get 22. I definitely improved.
"I never won before but I placed in age groups. I did it back in the fall and got third place overall."
Kalp finished 30 seconds ahead of second-place Josephine Pindro of Hopwood, who was followed by Samantha Studvick of Elizabeth, Quincey Reese of Jeannette and Michelle Haines of Uniontown. Rounding out the top 10 female runners were Paige Wagner, Carla Lytle of Connellsville, Mindy Hoffmann of Acme, Heidi Evans of Connellsville and Christa Lee of Uniontown.
Running the Woodruff has been an annual rite for Kalp.
"It's been a long time, since seventh or sixth grade," Kalp said. "I usually try to run it every single year."
Kondrach was a comfortable winner in the male walk although he wasn't impressed by his time of 32:36.
"This is my 10th race in the last six days. All the races this weekend really caught up to me so I'm a couple minutes slower than I usually am," Kondrach said. "Plus my buddy I usually compete with, Lee Stough, who won it the last summer they had it (2019), he wasn't here to push me and me push him. I was out there on my own so normally that slows you down a little bit."
The Woodruff still ranks high on Kondrach's list.
"I love it. This one of my favorite all-time races," Kondrach said. "The awards are fantastic, the food is fantastic, the beer at Bud Murphy's afterwards is fantastic, love the popsicles.
"I love the crowd support. People are out there spraying you with hoses. That's great when it's super hot like this."
Jack Crislip of White was second in the male walk with a time of 35:28 with Jim Downey of Connellsville hitting the finish line 13 seconds later in third. Richard Santella of Derry was fourth with Tim Frazier of Monroeville fifth.
Rounding out the top 10 male walkers were Charles Beabout of Mount Pleasant, David Burkhart of Dawson, Jim Hassan of Greensburg, Doug Jobes of Connellsville and David Workman of Bellaire, Ohio.
Woodruff won the female walk with a time of 35:44, 11 seconds ahead of second-place Maryellen Pallow of Dunbar.
"I did not expect to win by any means," Woodruff said. "I've come in second (2018 and 2019) and third before but never first. But I spent the year of the pandemic working out so I think the endurance has paid off more than anything. I don't walk a lot but I work out everyday."
Woodruff finished behind Downey to place fourth overall in the walk. She said trying to keep pace with the three male leaders was beneficial.
"It was helpful," she said. "I've seen those gentlemen every time I've been here. I know they're really good so as long as I can see them in my sights I know I'm doing relatively well. We were pretty close most of the race so that felt good."
Woodruff cited the first long hill as the toughest part of the race.
"It's a lot of self-talk and I try to never look up because I don't want to know the incline, I just want to keep going," she said.
Woodruff snapped Sarah Donley's streak of four Woodruff wins in a row. Donley, who like her racing partner Kondrach was competing in her 10th race in six days, was third with a time of 36:46. Donna Bigham of Mill Run was fourth and Susan Priola of Jeannette was fifth.
Rounding out the top 10 walkers were Mandy Fike, Emily Lohr of Youngwood, Kimberly Witt of Pittsburgh, Rachel Means of Connellsville and Rosemary Foerster of Pittsburgh.
The winners of the Woodruff Scholarships were Megan Stansak and Zachery Coughenour. This is the 33rd year for the scholarships.
The winners of the kids Fun Run were Logan Roscart and Mila Gratchic, both of Connellsville.
Kevin Harrison again served as the P.A. announcer for the event.
SERJ Racing Services provided the results for the race as it has every year since 1996.
There were 322 participants with 228 runners and 94 walkers.
"They had a nice turnout," Kondrach said. "I'm glad COVID is in our rearview mirror a little bit. I'm glad to be here and see a lot of familiar faces."
