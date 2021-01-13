Owen Newcomer finished with 26 points to lead visiting Frazier to a 74-50 Section 4-AA victory Tuesday night at Jefferson-Morgan.
The Commodores (2-0, 2-1) led 34-24 at halftime, and extended their lead to 55-35 after three quarters. The visitors closed out the win with a 19-15 fourth quarter.
Frazier's Colton Arison had a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Luke Santo added 12 points.
Tahjere Jacobs led the Rockets (1-1, 1-2) with 15 points. Josh Wise finished with 11.
Elizabeth Forward 58, Southmoreland 14 -- The Warriors defense held the Scotties to no points in the second quarter and just six in the second half for a Section 3-AAAA road victory.
Zach Boyd paced Elizabeth Forward (2-0, 2-0) with a game-high 14 points. Mekhi Daniels added 11.
Ronnie Collins led Southmoreland (0-1, 0-2) with five points.
Mount Pleasant 63, Yough 58 -- The Vikings rallied in the fourth quarter for a Section 3-AAAA road victory at Yough.
The Cougars (0-2, 0-2) led 18-11 after the first quarter and held a slim 34-32 lead at halftime. The two-point advantage carried into the fourth quarter with Mount Pleasant rallying with a 16-9 advantage in the final eight minutes.
Jonas King led the Vikings (1-0, 1-2) with 23 points. Tyler Salvatore and Jacob Bungard both scored 11, and Nate Kubasky finished with 10.
Terek Crosby scored a game-high 25 points for Yough. Gamal Marballie had 18 and Christian Park added 15.
Washington 93, Waynesburg Central 43 -- The Prexies broke out the offense to roll past the visiting Raiders for a Section 4-AAA victory.
Washington (2-0, 2-0) scored 30 points in the first quarter and added 34 more in the second quarter for a 64-27 halftime lead. The home squad held a 29-16 advantage in the second half.
Chase Henkins scored 22 points for Waynesburg (1-2, 1-2).
Tayshawn Levy led the Prexies with a game-high 26 points. Davoun Fuse and Ruben Gordon both finished with 16, and Brandon Patterson added 14.
Monessen 66, Bentworth 22 -- The Greyhounds sprinted out to a 45-11 lead at halftime and cruised in the second half for a Section 4-AA victory over the visiting Bearcats.
Kiatae Robinson scored 13 points for Monessen (1-0, 1-1), and Kody Kuhns added 10.
Landon Urcho finished with 14 points for Bearcats (0-2, 0-2).
Charleroi 55, McGuffey 51 -- Zach Usher hit 5-of-6 free throws in the fourth quarter as the Cougars held off a late rally by the Highlanders for a Section 4-AAA victory.
Charleroi (1-1, 2-1) led 15-8 after the first quarter and 28-23 at halftime. The Cougars extended their lead to 38-29 heading into the fourth quarter.
McGuffey (0-2, 2-2) outscored Charleroi in the final eight minutes, 22-17.
Bill Shields led the Cougars with a game-high 15 points. Usher finished with 12. Jake Caruso (11) and Will Wagner (10) also finished in double figures.
Nate Wilkowsky and Chris Cipoletti shared team honors for McGuffey with 13 points apiece. Ethan Janovich added 12.
Girls basketball
Beth-Center 37, Bentworth 33 -- The Lady Bulldogs outscored the Lady Bearcats in the middle two quarters, 29-14, and then held on for a non-section road victory.
Julia Ogrodowski scored a game-high 14 points for Beth-Center (2-0). Amber Sallee finished with 12 points for Bentworth (0-2).
Belle Vernon 64, Laurel Highlands 24 -- The Lady Leopards outscored Laurel Highlands in the second quarter, 30-0, and then cruised to a non-section home victory.
Viva Kreis led Belle Vernon (1-1) with a game-high 19 points. Grace Henderson finished with 13 points and Presleigh Colditz added 10.
Aareanna Griffith scored 10 points and Essance Davis finished with eight for Laurel Highlands (0-3).
Albert Gallatin 61, Frazier 26 -- The Lady Colonials defense held the Lady Commodores to single digits in each quarter for a non-section home win.
Albert Gallatin (2-0) led 19-7, 28-14 and 42-20 at the quarter breaks.
Bryn Bezjak scored a game-high 18 points for the Lady Colonials. Olivia Miller finished with 12.
Molly Yauch totaled nine points for Frazier (0-4).
Boys swimming
Belle Vernon 79, Brentwood 52 -- The Leopards opened the season with a non-section road victory over the Spartans.
Ian Shahan (100 butterfly, 100 freestyle) and Sam West (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke) both won a pair of races for Belle Vernon. The pair joined Cody Danto and Luke Miller to win the 200 freestyle relay, and Nick Reda and Danto for first place in the 400 freestyle relay.
Garrett Ursiny (50 freestyle), Reda (500 freestyle), Jake Wessel (100 breaststroke), and the 200 medley relay also had first-place finishes.
Girls swimming
Belle Vernon 68, Brentwood 68 -- The teams swam to a tie in the non-section meet hosted by Brentwood.
Melina Stratigos (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Marlee Davis (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), and Delaney Patterson (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke) all won two races for the Lady Leopards. Marty Maley (100 backstroke) had a first-place finish.
Maley, Stratigos, Patterson and Davis won the 200 medley relay. Stratigos, Engstrom, Davis and Patterson touched the wall first in the 400 freestyle relay.
