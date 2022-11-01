WG Bville Stu Davis scoreboard

Rob Burchianti | Herald-Standard

Brownsville boys basketball coach Stewart Davis looks at the scoreboard during a game last season when he guided the Falcons to a winning record for the first time since 2015. Davis stepped down at Brownsville and was recently named the new coach of the Laurel Highlands girls basketball team.

 Rob Burchianti | Herald-Standard

Brownsville’s boys basketball team put together a winning record for the first time since 2016 in Stewart Davis’s third year as head coach last season.

