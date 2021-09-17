Uniontown football players were in a good mood this week.
“We had a very positive week of practice,” first-year coach Keith Jeffries said.
Stopping a 35-game losing streak can do that for a team. The Red Raiders didn’t let an early 6-0 deficit effect them as they rebounded with a fury in defeating Carrick, 41-6, last Friday night at Bill Power Stadium to record their first victory since 2016.
If Jeffries was worried about a hangover by his players after such an emotional win, the next opponent helped quell that.
Uniontown travels to nearby Albert Gallatin in a battle of Fayette County independent teams.
“I think because it is a local game the focus shifted from Carrick to AG pretty quickly,” Jeffries said. “We don’t want to make last week’s game our Super Bowl. We have a lot of ballgames left to play and we want to be competitive in all of them.
“The team’s attitude has been very good. Everybody’s fired up to be at practice. Hopefully, we carry it over and try to get more than one win now.”
Uniontown started off with a much bigger roster than it’s had in the past few years and its numbers are still rising even now. A lot of that is due to the team’s move out of the WPIAL, according to Jeffries.
“We wouldn’t have all the kids we have if we were playing in that conference with TJ and Belle Vernon and McKeesport,” Jeffries said. “AG kind of had the blueprint on how to do it. I think what’s going to benefit us in the long run is that we have more numbers now. In fact, we had two more kids come out this week, and there’s a couple more, ninth-graders, who stopped me in the hall and asked how to go about joining the team.”
The Colonials and Red Raiders highlight a 16-game schedule of local games tonight, all set to kickoff at 7 p.m. All but four of those contests mark the beginning of conference play.
In the Class 4A Big Eight, Belle Vernon (2-0) is at West Mifflin (1-2) and Laurel Highlands (3-0) travels to Ringgold (2-1).
In the Class 3A Interstate, Brownsville (0-2) hosts Elizabeth Forward (1-2), Yough (0-3) hosts South Park (0-2) and Southmoreland (2-1) hosts South Allegheny (0-3).
In the Class 2A Century, Beth-Center (0-2) travels to Chartiers-Houston (2-0), Charleroi (0-2) goes to McGuffey (1-2) and Waynesburg Central (1-2) hosts Washington (3-0).
In the Tri-County South, West Greene (1-2) hosts California (2-0), Mapletown (2-1) hosts Greene County rival Carmichaels (2-1), Jefferson-Morgan (0-3) hosts Avella (0-3) and Monessen (1-2) goes to Bentworth (1-1).
In non-conference games, Connellsville (0-3) is at Kiski Area (3-0), Frazier (0-3) goes to Ligonier Valley (3-0) and Class 3A Mount Pleasant steps up two classes with a game at Class 5A Latrobe.
Jeffries sees the Colonials, who are riding a program-best five-game winning streak dating back to 2020, as a stiff challenge for his squad. Albert Gallatin defeated Northern Garrett (Md.) last week, 33-13.
“AG has a really tough running game,” Jeffries said. “They have a couple really good backs with (Shawn) Loring and (Bruno) Fabrycki and (Caleb) Matzus-Chapman. They’re big, strong, hard-nosed football players. We have to make sure we play assignment football on the option.”
The Red Raiders like to stay on the ground, too, and also have a good stable of runners.
“It’s still going to be running back by committee,” Jeffries said. “The Jacksons, Maurice and Cameron, and Braxton Swaney and Devin George, will share the responsibilities again. We’re comfortable with any one of them at any time touching the ball.”
That group helped the Red Raiders score 41 points a week ago which is the most by a Uniontown team since a 42-14 win on Oct. 23, 2015, at, ironically, Albert Gallatin.
One of the most important conference openers tonight is California at West Greene. Those two and Carmichaels were pegged as the top Tri-County South teams in the preseason.
The Pioneers began the season with two losses before defeating Beth-Center, 38-30, last week.
“It was a good win,” West Greene coach Brian Hanson said. “I was really impressed with Beth-Center on film this year. They’ve improved quite a bit. In their scrimmage against Imani (Christian) they looked really physical and ran the ball up and down the field. They ran the ball well at California, too.
“So we were highly concerned going into that game. I thought we got a really good performance from Corey Wise (217 rushing yards and three touchdowns) and we had our quarterback Wes Whipkey back. He didn’t play against Burgettstown due to injury.”
California features a potent, balanced offense led by running back Damani Stafford and quarterback Hunter Assad.
“It’s going to be our biggest challenge because they’ve got the most explosive offense that we’ve seen in terms of being able to run it and throw it,” said Hanson, who cited Assad as the key component for the Trojans.
“He’s the best quarterback I’ve seen in the Tri-County since I’ve been coaching in it the last three years. He’s athletic, he can throw on the run, he gives them so many more options than they’ve had the previous two years.
“They’re an athletic team. We’ve got to stop the big plays. We’ve really got to challenge them, make them drive the field and earn it.”
The Pioneers feature a run-based offense but have the capability of throwing the ball effectively with Whipkey.
“When we’re on offense we’re not going to make any bones about it,” Hanson said, “we’re going to try to run it and throw it over top your head.”
