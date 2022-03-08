Coming down off the high of winning a WPIAL championship isn’t easy.
Laurel Highlands will have to do just that if wants to reset itself and make a run at a PIAA title.
The undefeated Mustangs were in their glory after an emotional 60-58 double overtime win against New Castle at Petersen Events Center on Friday night.
“I don’t even got words,” LH junior guard Brandon Davis said after the game. “It’s crazy. Just playing with my team. I went out there and had fun with my team and just played hard and just wanted to come out with the win.
“We went 24-0. There was no point doing all of that just to lose here.”
Laurel Highlands coach Rick Hauger was asked how the game ranked on his list of wins over the years.
“Honest to goodness I can’t remember any like this, double overtime, championship,” Hauger said. “I always said two years ago (when LH defeated Mars for the WPIAL crown), that was the best game I was a part of. I’m not going to retract that statement but I’ve got to rethink still because this one … is there such a thing as a 1A and a 1A?”
As the night grew to a close, the Mustangs began to focus on the next challenge.
“We’re not done yet,” Davis said. “Tuesday.”
That day is here, also for the Geibel Catholic and Belle Vernon boys teams along with the Waynesburg Central girls team.
Laurel Highlands (25-0) is in the No. 1 slot out of District 7 (WPIAL) and will host Elizabethtown (16-12), the ninth out of nine teams taken from District 3, with a 6 p.m. tipoff.
The Mustangs aren’t looking past any opponent after falling in the first round of the state tournament two years ago to York Suburban, 57-56, after winning their second WPIAL title.
“We’ve just got to take it one game at a time,” said LH junior Rodney Gallagher, whose two free throws with 0.3 seconds left provided the winning points against New Castle. “We’re going to celebrate this until Sunday then we’re right back to work. We’ve got to focus up on this state run now Tuesday.
“This is a big note on whatever I want to achieve. We’ve got to win a state game. We know we’re going to run into some very difficult teams but if we play basketball like that and just tighten that up, I think we’re going to make another run. Our confidence right now is through the roof. We’re going to go out there Tuesday, homefield advantage again, and do what we do.”
New Castle, which also opens the state playoffs tonight with a home game against Northeastern, is hoping to meet the Mustangs again. Three state wins by each team would set that up.
“We won’t lose again,” Hurricanes senior Michael Wells said after the defeat to Laurel Highlands. “We don’t want to go out this season empty handed.”
New Castle coach Ralph Blundo was trying to hit the reset button after suffering his first loss in a district final in eight games.
“I want to regroup right now,” Blundo said Friday night. “Turnaround is quick for the states this year. To bounce back is going to fall on their shoulders and my ability to get them ready to play come Tuesday because we’ve got another tournament to play. I don’t want to be done coaching these guys.”
The Gators, Leopards and Lady Raiders will each hit the road in the first round of the PIAA tournament.
Geibel, coached by Don Porter, is the third-place team in District 7. The Gators (18-6) are at Farrell (15-8), the District 10 champion in a Class 1A game. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
The last time Geibel won 18 games in a season was when they were 18-5 under the late great Ken Misiak in 2004-05.
This is the Gators second trip to state playoffs in three years. They fell to Berlin Brothersvalley, 74-54, in the first round in 2020.
Geibel defeated Eden Christian in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL playoffs, 57-55, before losing to eventual champion Bishop Canevin in the semifinals, 71-36. The Gators finished second in Section 2 behind the Crusaders.
Belle Vernon (19-4), the fourth-place team out of District 7, goes to Obama Academy (12-8) out of the City League (District 8). The Class 4A game begins at 7 p.m.
Obama lost to Class 6A Allderdice in the City League championship game.
The Leopards opened the season with 12 straight wins before losing to Laurel Highlands, 76-67. After the hot start, Belle Vernon is just 7-4 in its last 11 games, although the defeats came at the hands of LH, Bishop Canevin and Montour twice.
The Section 3 champion Leopards defeated Freeport, 62-42, in the quarterfinals after a first-round bye before falling to Montour, 64-53, in the semifinals.
Belle Vernon coach Joe Salvino is currently sitting at 699 career wins.
Waynesburg (17-5), the third-place team out of the WPIAL, travels to Chestnut Ridge (13-11), the District 5 champion, for a 7 p.m. game in Class 3A.
Coach Dave Sarra’s Lady Raiders punched their ticket into the PIAA tournament with a thrilling 71-68 double-overtime road victory over Section 2 rival South Park in the WPIAL quarterfinals, then fell to No.1 North Catholic in the semifinals, 58-29.
Waynesburg, the Section 2 co-champion, topped Brentwood, 56-50, in the first round.
Tuesday’s winners will advance to the PIAA second round on Friday.
