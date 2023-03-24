Forty-five years ago Bob Fedorko was helping Ken Misiak prepare Geibel Catholic for its first, and only, appearance in the PIAA basketball championship.
The longtime coaching pair led the Gators to the Class A state title with a 66-53 victory over prohibitive favorite Upper Darby, capping a perfect season with a 26-0 record.
Now, nearly 45 years to the day, Fedorko will once again travel to Hershey. However, this time he and his wife Carol will be cheering on their grandson, Nathaniel Moore, when Deer Lakes faces West Catholic in the Class AAA final on Saturday afternoon.
Fedorko recalled those days when he was seated alongside Misiak and then looked forward to sitting in the stands as a fan.
“I know the kids were really excited about the game,” Fedorko said of the Gators. “The kids were really focused and worked hard at practice.
“We were underdogs. The kids were ready for the game, but pretty mellow.”
Fedorko and then-freshman coach Leo Lowney took care of that practice with Misiak dealing with an old back injury.
“When we had practice (before the game), Ken told me you go ahead and take them. He wasn’t up to par,” recalled Fedorko.
The Gators led 3-0 in the early moments of the game and never trailed. All 13 players on the roster received playing time in the state final.
“The fans came out in droves. It just fell into place,” remembered Fedorko.
Fedorko spent 40 years on the bench alongside Misiak and 42 years as a social studies teacher. His wife is a retired teacher who taught in the Laurel Highlands school district.
Now, the Fedorkos will be among the Deer Lakes faithful sitting in the stands at the GIANT Center for the Lancers’ first-ever appearance in the state final.
They will be cheering on their grandson Nathaniel Moore, a 6-foot-2 sophomore who is the son of Mike and Christy (Fedorko) Moore. Their daughter is a 1991 Geibel Catholic grad.
The Moores also have a player in waiting with son Evan in eighth grade.
Fedorko admitted he’ll be cheering, but, much in the same manner when he was on the bench, he won’t be very boisterous.
“When I was on the bench, I really never yelled at the referees. They do the best they can do. I’m an armchair coach. I’ll say things to Carol. I’m not very loud,” said Fedorko, adding, “I’ve mellowed out a little.
“It’s a lot less stressful (as a fan).”
His grandson is a reserve with the starting five consisting of four seniors and a junior. However, he does see playing time off the bench.
Fedorko noted many changes from the Gators’ state title run through watching his grandsons play, but one really stood out involving his grandson.
“In my 40 years as a JV coach, I never had a kid dunk. Nathaniel got the rebound, went coast-to-coast and dunked it. The kids went crazy,” said Fedorko.
The next generation of the Geibel class of ‘91 will also be represented this afternoon when the Union Area girls play in their first-ever Class A title game against Lourdes Regional.
Kendall and Mia Preuhs play for the Lady Scotties, and are the daughters of Marney (Steich) Preuhs. They are the granddaughters of Barb Steich, of Connellsville, and the late John “Bo” Steich.
Kendall Preuhs, a senior, is on the starting five. Mia Preuhs, a sophomore, is the first reserve off the bench.
Marney Preuhs was an all-county performer in softball and volleyball for the Lady Gators, but, with restricted teams qualifying, never had a run in the PIAA playoffs.
The Union girls had a taste of a PIAA playoff run last spring when the softball team advanced to the state quarterfinals after defeating West Greene in the WPIAL finals, with Mia Preuhs leading the way on the mound.
The basketball team overcame halftime deficits in the quarterfinals against top-ranked Williamsport and in the semifinals against Berlin Brothersvalley.
Marney Preuhs, who keeps the scorebook, said playing was a lot easier than watching.
“I’m far more nervous now watching my kids play than I was playing the game,” said Preuhs. “It has been very exciting watching this team develop over the years. I could not have asked for a better senior year for our seniors.
“They work hard. The whole team works hard and plays well together.”
"It's extra special the sisters get to experience this together," added Marney Preuhs. "And, in softball, I was so proud of my youngster (Mia) on the mound. Fourteen years old and nerves of steel."
