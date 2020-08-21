PERRYOPOLIS — Kenny Fine IV opened a lot of eyes last season as a do-everything player for Frazier’s football team.
Fine was a runner and receiver on offense who even threw one touchdown pass, a key player on the Commodores’ defense and his team’s primary kickoff and punt returner.
Fine’s goal is to play at the next level, but if the football season is cancelled by the state or his school due to coronavirus concerns, a potential scholarship could be gone as well.
“I’m just trying to look past it (coronavirus) and hope that we do play,” said Fine, the son of Kenny Fine III and Sue Andrews.
He can’t help but worry about the effect not having a football season would have on him, however.
“I’m hoping to play in college,” Fine said. “I don’t have too many offers or looks yet but I’m definitely looking forward to getting some this year. If they take away our season that’ll really effect my chances.”
Fine wants the opportunity to build off his junior year.
“I think I did show people that I could do a lot of different things last year, but I’d like to show I’m even better now,” he said. “This is my senior year and I’d hate to not get out there on the field.”
Fine closed the 2019 season strong.
He rushed for 209 yards and three TDS, returned an interception for a touchdown and threw a 29-yard scoring pass in the Commodores’ 42-21 victory over Brownsville on Oct. 11. He added another pick-six in a 19-18 win over Beth-Center on Oct. 25, and his 36-yard reception in the final minutes set up the winning touchdown and extra-point kick.
Fine is slotted to play the H-back position, where he can run or receive, and is an excellent defensive player as well at safety.
Fine, whose sister Alexis Smith is in Afghanistan as a member of the Air Force, isn’t the most imposing figure at 5-10 and 157 pounds, but he’s tough enough and talented enough to play in college, according to Frazier coach Greg Boggs.
“Kenny can definitely play at the next level,” Boggs said. “I played at defensive back at Cal U for four years and he’s better than I ever was already. He’s still got room to get stronger. He’s fast. He’ll continue learning the game and he has the academics to be successful wherever he goes.”
Fine admits it would be strange to have a year without football.
“I’ve been playing football since I was five,” said Fine, who is 17. “I was always a running back and in youth league I played middle linebacker on defense. When I started in high school everybody was bigger than me so I went to free safety, but I like playing there.
“I love playing football, and I want to keep playing, this year, and, hopefully, next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.