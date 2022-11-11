Four area football teams remain in the WPIAL playoffs and three will be playing at home in tonight’s quarterfinals.
Well, sort of.
Mapletown, in the midst of the greatest season in the program’s history, had its Class 1A game against South Side moved from the Maples’ grass field to Waynesburg Central’s turf field.
Mapletown coach George Messich wasn’t pleased about that, pointing out that “they’re taking us off our home field because it’s grass, but then they have all the finals set to be played at Acrisure Stadium ... which is grass.”
With heavy rain in the forecast, though, even playing on an artificial surface could be treacherous tonight.
The one local team on the road — Laurel Highlands — is another that is having what many feel is its best season.
The No. 7 Mustangs, tri-champions of the Class 4A Big Seven Conference, travel to No. 2 Central Valley.
Laurel Highlands (8-2) earned its first ever playoff win last year at Beaver and followed that up with its first conference title and its first home playoff victory (44-15 over No. 10 West Allegheny) this year.
The Mustangs’ season ended last year in the quarterfinals against perennial power Aliquippa, 36-0. The Quips went on to win the WPIAL and PIAA championships.
Now coach Mark Lyons’ Warriors (9-1), another elite team that has won the last three WPIAL Class 3A crowns along with the last two PIAA titles, are in Laurel Highlands’ path.
Central Valley, which moved up one class in 2022, is coming off a first-round bye. The Warriors had a 33-game winning streak snapped in its regular-season finale against Aliquippa in a game played at Freedom, 35-24, to decide first place in the Parkway Conference.
The Mustangs respect Central Valley but aren’t intimidated by them.
“They’re an amazing team,” LH coach Rich Kolesar said. “We got to see them a little bit (on film) when they played West A (55-7 home win) this year. They’re a great football team.
“But we’re a great football team and we’re playing our best football right now.”
Laurel Highlands superstar Rodney Gallagher welcomes the chance to go up against Central Valley.
“It’s big time,” Gallagher said. “It’s another great opportunity for us. We played Aliquippa last year. We’re excited to play another great team.”
Gallagher, a West Virginia recruit, has thrown for over 1,200 yards and ran for over 500 yards while scoring 15 touchdowns, and is also one of the Mustangs’ best defensive players as a defensive back.
Central Valley is led by Bret FitzSimmons who rushed for 1,438 yards and 27 touchdowns.
The fourth-seeded and undefeated Maples (11-0), the Tri-County South champion, are coming off their first ever postseason win, 41-28 over Leechburg at Mapletown.
The Maples are led by Landan Stevenson, the WPIAL rushing (2,321 yards) and scoring (318 points) leader, who put up five touchdowns and three extra points last week.
No. 5 South Side (10-1) defeated visiting California in the first round, 34-3. Mapletown won at California during the regular season, 52-20.
The Maples also feature offensive lineman/linebacker Cohen Stout, quarterback Brody Evans, running back A.J. Vanata and wide receiver Evan Griffin, among others.
“I have great players and a great coaching staff, also,” Messich said.
In Class 3A, Belle Vernon and Elizabeth Forward are both coming off first-round byes.
The top-seeded and Big Seven Conference champion Leopards (7-2), who have won five in a row, host No. 9 East Allegheny (8-3) at James Weir Stadium, also known as “The Beach” due to its gold turf.
The Wild Cats, who finished third in the Allegheny Conference behind No. 6 Shady Side Academy and No. 4 Freeport, defeated Mount Pleasant, the third-place team out of the Big Seven, 42-39. Belle Vernon won at Mount Pleasant during the regular season, 55-7.
Both teams also played EF. Coach Matt Humbert’s Leopards, who are led by NCAA Division-I recruit Quinton Martin, won at Warriors Stadium in the regular-season finale, 48-14. East Allegheny fell at home to coach Mike Collodi’s Warriros, 42-7.
Elizabeth Forward, which played in the district final two years ago and the semifinals last year, losing to Central Valley both times, will host Shady Side Academy (6-4), which has won five in a row.
All four game kick off at 7 p.m.
PIAA soccer
Two area teams will play second-round state playoff games on Saturday.
In Class 2A girls, Mount Pleasant (20-2), the WPIAL runner-up, will play District 10 champion Fort LeBoeuf (15-1-2) in a 12 p.m. game at North Allegheny.
The Lady Vikings blanked District 5 champion Bedford at Richland High School in the first round, 2-0. Fort LeBoeuf defeated, North Catholic, the third-place team out of the WPIAL, 3-2 in overtime.
In Class 1A boys, Charleroi (18-3), the WPIAL runner-up, will play District 5 champion McConnellsburg in a 1 p.m. game at Somerset Area High School.
The Cougars rolled to a first-round road win at District 9 champion Karns City, 3-0.
McConnellsburg edged Mt. Calvary, the second-place team out of District 3, 4-3.
