Trimmer to run at Lehigh

Uniontown senior Hope Trimmer will continue her academic and athletic careers at Lehigh University. Attending the letter-of-intent signing ceremony were (seated, from left) parents Michelle and Ken Trimmer, (standing, from left), assistant cross country coach Joseph Foster, Principal Robert Manges, Principal Heather Sefcheck, Noah Trimmer, Grace Trimmer, Athletic Director Harry Kaufman, athletic trainer Gladys Ruiz-Maica and cross country coach Joseph Everhart.

Hope Trimmer has not only been one of the county’s best runners over the past 3-plus years, but also one of the finest in the WPIAL and state.

