Hope Trimmer has not only been one of the county’s best runners over the past 3-plus years, but also one of the finest in the WPIAL and state.
The Uniontown senior will now carry that success forward to Lehigh University.
Lehigh was a late entry into her selection process, but the Patriot League school impressed Trimmer on her visit.
“It was a process of elimination,” explained Trimmer. “I visited Bowling Green State (in Ohio) and Pitt. Pitt was the leader in the season. My hopes were high for Pitt. The location was perfect.
“It was kind of random on how I got a visit (at Lehigh). I left it on the back burner after the state meet. I took my official visit to Lehigh after cross country season.”
Trimmer had a lot of interest from schools.
“I wanted to run in Division I even though there were amazing Division II schools that contacted me,” said Trimmer.
The school in Bethlehem, about a 4½-hour trip east, made quite an impression on Trimmer.
“I liked the campus. I stayed the night with one of the freshmen on the team and sat in on a class,” said Trimmer. “I had a good tour of the campus.
“It was a quick decision. I wanted to have the decision before the end of cross country season.”
The program also offered a solid financial package.
“They gave me a nice offer to go to a great academic school. It will be very affordable for us,” said Trimmer.
Trimmer also said the campus is visually appealing.
“It is very unique. The campus is in three parts. It’s divided by a mountain with the academics on one side and the athletics on the other,” said Trimmer. “I love the architecture. It’s a great place to be asthetically.”
Trimmer plans to major in journalism.
“(Lehigh) will give me a better academic education. It will be a great academic experience in college,” said Trimmer. “I realized I want to be able to travel and report as a newscaster on the air.”
Trimmer brings quite a resume to Lehigh.
She won three straight bronze medals in the WPIAL Class AA cross country championships after not finishing the district final as a freshman in 2019 because of a medical issue.
She placed 10th in the PIAA final in 2022 and 2020, and fourth in 2019.
Trimmer placed sixth in the 1,600 at the WPIAL track & field final in 2021, missing a berth in the state meet by one place and one second.
Trimmer plans to run indoors this season and will continue to be front and center cheering on the Red Raiders basketball team.
“I love basketball. I look forward to the game,” said Trimmer.
