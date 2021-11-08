Laurel Highlands and Mount Pleasant were the only area football teams to survive playing in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs on Friday night.
The Mustangs and Vikings join Belle Vernon and Elizabeth Forward, who both received first-round byes, in the quarterfinals this Friday.
Falling in the first round were Monessen, Carmichaels, California, Mapletown, West Greene, Beth-Center and Southmoreland.
Belle Vernon, the No. 1 seed in Class 4A, hosts No. 9 New Castle at James Weir Stadium, also known as The Beach for its golden turf. The Red Hurricanes won at No. 8 Highlands, 31-19, to advance.
Also in Class 4A, Laurel Highlands, riding high off its first ever football playoff win, will take on No. 2 Aliquippa at Ambridge High School’s Moe Rubenstein Stadium. The 10th-seeded Mustangs won at No. 7 Beaver Area, 28-27, in the first round.
In Class 3A, No. 4 Elizabeth Forward hosts No. 5 Freeport, which beat No. 12 Ambridge, 34-6, and Mount Pleasant is on the road at No. 3 Avonworth. The sixth-seeded Vikings rolled over No. 11 Burrell, 34-7, in the first round while the Antelopes had a bye.
Laurel Highlands’ monumental win came in dramatic fashion. After Beaver Area’ Jacob Hilton broke a 54-yard touchdown run to break a 21-21 tie with 2:06 left in the game, the Mustangs faced a do-or-die situation when they got the ball back on their own 40.
There was no panic in the LH players, according to coach Rich Kolesar.
“We knew with two minutes, we had all of our timeouts,” Kolesar said. “We were under control, we just had to be effective with the ball and we could go down and score.”
The Mustangs did just that, spurred on by a spectacular 38-yard completion by Rod Gallagher to Jayden Pratt which was followed by two runs covering 20 yards and a touchdown with 49 seconds remaining by Tahji Hooper.
While the Bobcats had missed the extra point after Hilton’s long run, Harry Radcliffe was good on the go-ahead PAT to give LH the winning point.
There was still some nail-biting to go through.
Laurel Highlands had to survive a lateral-fest by Beaver from the LH 46 before it could celebrate. As the chaotic final play unfolded after a short completion, the Mustangs stayed under control and kept the Bobcats contained until Pratt made the final tackle 19 yards behind the line of scrimmage.
“We put in our five defensive backs and they were staying back, staying disciplined,” Kolesar said. “We knew to keep them in front of us and make them tire themselves out. Our kids did an excellent job of pursuing and just working sideline to sideline until they could make a play on the ball.”
Gallagher was far downfield when the play ended, by design.
“Me and Keondre DeShields were staying back just in case somebody broke free,” Gallagher explained.
There would be no miracle touchdown this time as happened in 1982 when California lateraled its way to a stunning victory after Stanford had taken a 20-19 lead with four seconds left.
Now Laurel Highlands is vying for a spot in the semifinals. The winner between the Mustangs and the Quips will play either No. 3 McKeesport or No. 6 Armstrong.
The Belle Vernon-New Castle winner will meet either No. 4 Hampton or No. 5 Thomas Jefferson.
The EF-Freeport winner would meet either No. 1 Central Valley or No. 9 East Allegheny.
The Mount Pleasant-Avonworth winner will go up against either No. 2 North Catholic or No. 7 Keystone Oaks.
All quarterfinal games kick off at 7 p.m. Friday.
