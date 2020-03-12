The NHTI men overcame a three-point deficit with 7:14 left in the game Wednesday night to rally for a 74-70 victory over Penn State Greater Allegheny in the Division II championship of the USCAA National Basketball Championships played at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus.
Joe Charlton's tip-in gave the Lions (21-10) a 59-56 lead with 7:14 remaining.
The lead seesawed between the teams over the next 2½ minutes until Jymir Thompson's 3-pointer at 4:32 gave NHTI a 66-64 lead, an advantage the Lynx (27-3) would not relinquish.
J'Quavious Thurmond's dunk extended NHTI's lead to 68-64, but Evan Miller's putback cut Greater Allegheny's deficit to two, 68-66, with 2:35 left.
Markel Sayles' layup drew Greater Allegheny to 71-70 with 1:21 remaining. NHTI's Nassir Coleman extended the lead to 73-70 with 50 seconds left.
Sean Riley hit 1-of-2 free throws with three seconds to go to secure the victory.
The teams exchanged the lead throughout the first half with Miller's field goal with 1:20 left giving Penn State Greater Allegheny the largest lead of the half, 38-31. The Lions led at halftime, 39-35.
NHTI made 14-of-20 foul shots, while the Lions connected on 6-of-10 attempts.
Riley and Thurmond shared scoring honors for the Lynx with 19 points apiece. Shaquille Barrett finished with 12 and Mustapha Koroma added 10.
Kenny Rouse paced Greater Allegheny with 17 points. Makis Rivera scored 14 and Koran Fleming added 13.
