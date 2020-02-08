For years, decades actually, golf’s two biggest names have loudly railed against the distances the best players in the world were propelling golf balls. Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus knew the ball manufacturers hated hearing them rant about how even the most diminutive of professional golfers can hit the ball 350 yards off the tee and laser approach shots to with in a few feet from 170 yards with a pitching wedge.
The game’s two legendary superstars implored and pleaded with those two who make the balls while also hammering away at the USGA and R&A, the two biggest ruling bodies in golf. Change the rules, they said over and over again. Put limits on how far the ball can fly, make golf’s premier players play the game, not bomb the game.
“The simplest solution is change the frigging golf ball," Nicklaus said in 2016. "The golf ball goes so far, Augusta National is about the only place, the only golf course in the world that financially can afford to make the changes that they have to make to keep up with the golf ball. I don't think anybody else could ever do it.”
That was the year Palmer passed away at age 86 and while he may have been too sick in the final year of his life to join Nicklaus in their crusade, he was a fierce proponent of rolling back the ball. I remember the first time I asked him about the issue and how I marveled at the passion that welled up inside him each time the subject was raised.
And from that point on, I remember moving off to the side of any group interview session and smile when the question was asked and Palmer launched into his beliefs.
Beyond all of that, this is an issue that is very complex. First, attempts to slow the ball down will not be accepted willingly. The word “lawsuits” come immediately to mind. Then there’s the issue of bifurcation, an ugly word for the USGA and R&A.
If golf balls are slowed down, it may help the distance issue that threatens the viability of the professional game. But how does that help the recreational player, the hacks, the weekend warriors?
Speaking for myself, the LAST thing I need is for my ball to go less distance when I happen to hit one on the sweet spot. Enter bifurcation, the word that golf’s leaders adamantly refused to even discuss in recent years.
Different golf balls for different levels of players. A tournament ball for the game’s elite and golf balls as we know them today. That’s where we’re headed, ya know.
And that’s an idea the USGA and R&A would have rather given up their afternoon tea and crumpets than even given the slightest consider something like this 15 or 20 years ago. But now, despite their claim of recent years that the increases in distances the balls were not that significant, somewhere a golf has gone on.
But I’ve always been guided by the words of a good friend of mine, Curt Siegel, the longtime pro at Laurel Valley Golf Club. He passed away in 2009, but long before that he used to tell me:
“We don’t need to make courses longer,” he’d say. “One reason for that is many of the classic courses can’t get any longer. If you want to make these great players put away the drives, you create more doglegs when you can. Bunkers when you can at the corner of those doglegs, add a pond or a lake. Make them step on the tee and think instead of automatically reaching for the biggest headcover.”
What we have to realize is that the release of this study is just the beginning of all of this. There will be legal fights, passionate protests from players and a myriad of other things I can’t think of that will have to be addressed before meaningful change comes to the game.
A year-long study, after several years of denials on the issue and finally the words of Nicklaus and Palmer are revealed to be right on the money. Just as they had many, many times during their spectacular careers.
---
---
Mike Dudurich is a freelance golf writer and hosts The Golf Show on 93.7 The Fan, Saturday mornings from 7-8 during golf season. Follow Mike on Twitter at @Mike Dudurich.
