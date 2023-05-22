There will be three area softball teams playing for WPIAL championships this year.
Which three will be determined this week.
Three semifinal matchups pit local squads against each other in softball while three area baseball teams play in quarterfinal action.
Both baseball games are today with third-seeded Yough playing sixth-seeded Neshannock in a Class AAA 7 p.m. game at Highlands High School while two more local teams meet up in a Class A showdown between No. 4 California and No. 5 Carmichaels in a 6:30 p.m. game at Peterswood Park.
Winners of today’s games will jump right into semifinal action on Tuesday.
If the Cougars advance they will play the winner between No. 2 Avonworth and No. 10 Shenango in a 7:30 p.m. game at Pullman Park.
The survivor between the Trojans and Mikes — the two tied for first place in Section 1 but California’s sweep of their two regular-season meetings gives the Trojans the section plaque due to a new rule implemented by the WPIAL this year — will play either top-seeded Union or No. 9 Sewickley Academy in a 4:30 p.m. game at Ross Memorial Park.
Two of the three aforementioned softball clashes will be played on Tuesday at the same time — 3 p.m. — at adjacent fields.
In Class AAA, No. 2 Southmoreland goes up against No. 3 Waynesburg Central at Peterswood Park #2, while in Class A, No. 2 Carmichaels takes on No. 3 Frazier at Peterswood Park #1.
In Class AAAA softball action on Wednesday, top-seeded Elizabeth Forward plays No. 4 and Section 2 foe Belle Vernon in a 3 p.m. game at West Mifflin High School. The Lady Warriors won both regular-season meetings, 5-2 at Belle Vernon and 11-1 at home.
The three softball semifinal winners will play in the finals at PennWest University-California’s Lilley Field on either May 31 or June 1.
The EF-BV winner will play either No. 2 Montour or No. 3 Chartiers Valley. The Lady Scotties-Lady Raiders winner will play either No. 1 Avonworth or No. 4 Burrell. The Lady Mikes-Lady Commodores winner will play either No. Union or No. 4 Chartiers-Houston.
The softball semifinalists in Class AAA and A have already qualified for the PIAA tournament but semifinal losers in Class AAAA will play a third-place consolation game to determine which team will advance to the state playoffs.
In baseball, Yough can lock up a PIAA spot with a win today but the loser of the Carmichaels-California clash will be eliminated from state contention while the winner is still not guaranteed a state berth as a semifinal loss would lead to a third-place consolation game.
Days, times and sites for third-place consolation games will be determined.
