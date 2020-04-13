Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning giving way to periods of light rain this afternoon. Morning high of 65F with temps falling to near 55. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.