CALIFORNIA — Belle Vernon made plenty of mistakes in Wednesday’s WPIAL Class AAAA softball championship game.
Hustle can overcome miscues sometimes, though, and alert Lady Leopards first baseman Gracie Sokol saved the day for her team in an extra-inning thriller.
Sokol raced over to cover home plate when an outfield throw eluded catcher Mia Zubovic and was in the right place at the right time to take a quick toss from Zubovic and tag out Montour’s Jana Hess for the final out in Belle Vernon’s 8-7 eight-inning victory at PennWest University-California’s Lilley Field.
It’s the fifth district championship for the Lady Leopards, all under coach Tom Rodriguez.
“I’m happy for the girls,” Rodriguez said. “The girls worked hard, all of them. I guess one for the thumb.”
Lauren VanDivner was 4 for 5 with a double and drove in three runs, including what proved to be the game winner, and Ava Zubovic was 3 for 5 and also had three RBIs for fourth-seeded Belle Vernon (18-4).
Talia Ross pitched 6 2/3 solid innings in relief of starter Olivia Kolowitz to earn the win.
The score was tied 5-5 after Ross struck out Delaney Barto with two runners on to end the bottom of the seventh and force extra innings and Lexi Daniels’ key hit ignited a three-run Belle Vernon rally in the top of the eighth.
Daniels followed a one-out walk by Katie Sokol with an RBI triple to center field, then trotted home on Gracie Sokol’s sacrifice fly to give the Lady Leopards a 7-5 lead.
It was a wonder the tough-as-nails Daniels was even in the game at that point as she was twice hit by pitches and shaken up by a hard tag while stealing second base in the sixth inning.
"The ball was thrown pretty high so when she tagged me it slammed my head into the ground," Daniels said. "It didn't feel too good. Then I got hit by one pitch in the shin and then the second one got me in the rib cage and really hurt."
Despite all that she stepped up and delivered perhaps the most important hit of the game for her team.
Two more hustle plays kept the inning going for Belle Vernon when Maren Metikosh beat out a grounder for an infield single then raced to third when Mia Zubovic reached on an error. VanDivner then smashed a run-scoring single off third baseman Giacinta Labrie’s glove to give the Lady Leopards a three-run lead.
"I was just trying to relax, go up and hit the ball hard," VanDivner said of her four-hit game.
"Lauren came through again," Rodriguez said.
Belle Vernon wound up needing the final insurance run.
"You never can have enough," Rodriguez added.
The second-seeded Lady Spartans (15-4) loaded he bases with one out in the top of the eighth. Labrie was hit by a pitch and then beat the throw to second on Avrie Polo’s fielder’s-choice grounder. Hess walked to put the tying run on first and all three runners moved up on Shania Cope’s RBI ground out.
Kaitlin Molitoris then lined a single to left fielder Daniels to score Polo but Hess, as the tying run, halted partway around third base. The throw home sliced away from Zubovic and off her glove to the left of the backstop, and as she went to retrieve the ball, Hess reversed course and attempted to come home. Sokol was there to take the short throw, tagged Hess out and the Lady Leopards celebrated.
“I’m always there to backup, just to make a play like that,” Sokol said. “I watched the ball come in and bounce away and I saw the runner coming home so I knew I had to get there. Mia made a nice, quick throw and I put the tag on her.”
Belle Vernon had actually practiced for that same scenario recently.
"It just so happened that we've been working on those flips at home," catcher Zubovic said. "I just grabbed it as quick as I could and flipped it and she made the tag.
"It took me a couple seconds to realize that was the last out of the game, and I got up and hugged all my teammates because they did such a great job."
Ross thought she had let her team down on Molitoris's hit and ran through a gamut of emotions.
"When she hit the ball my heart dropped," Ross said. "When I saw the throw go past Mia I had a little bit of a heart attack. I turned around and I'm going to home and Gracie is right there. When I saw her lay the tag down it just all came to me. We really just won the WPIAL."
Rodriguez used a mound visit before the final play to talk defense.
"I just had to tell them we've got to knock the ball down because the tying run is at second, and my coach went out to tell Lexi you're coming home if they hit a ground ball (to you) because they're going to try to go," Rodriguez said.
"We got a good bounce and we got a good tag."
Molitoris took the loss, surrendering eight runs -- the most Montour has given up all season -- on 11 hits with four walks and six strikeouts.
Cope had two doubles and three RBIs for the Lady Spartans who also got two hits and two RBIs from Mia Ardnt, two hits and an RBI by Labrie and a triple by Danielle Terpack.
Mia Zubovic had two hits and Metikosh scored three runs, including the game winner, for Belle Vernon which also got a hit, an RBI and two runs from Daniels.
Belle Vernon took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on VanDivner’s two-run single but Montour tied it with two in the bottom of the inning on Cope's two-run double and scored twice in the second on Ardnt's two-run single to go up 4-2 as Rodriguez called on Ross to relieve Kolowitz.
Belle Vernon scored twice in the top of the third on Ava Zubovic’s two-run single to tie it at 4-4. Labrie's RBI hit put the Lady Spartans up 5-4 in the fourth but the resilient Lady Leopards tied it again on another RBI hit by Ava Zubovic.
Ross survived a bases-loaded, two-out jam in the sixth with another clutch inning-ending strikeout.
Ross allowed three runs on five hits and six walks with 10 strikeouts.
Belle Vernon ran itself out of a bigger inning during the fifth in a two-on, one-out situation. Ross's bunt was misplayed for an error but two Lady Leopard runners were caught in rundowns and tagged out on the play to end the inning.
Belle Vernon made a fielding mistake in the third when a miscommunication allowed a Molitoris's pop up to fall untouched for an infield hit but Ross got a strikeout to end the threat.
The Lady Leopards made some stellar defensive plays as well.
Ross snagged a line shot back at her by Labrie and turned it into an inning-ending double play in the second. Third baseman VanDivner did the same on a line drive by Cope in the fifth with Sokol again taking the throw at first for a twin-killing.
Belle Vernon right fielder Sydney Calloway, as she did in her team's semifinal win over top-seeded Elizabeth Forward, was flawless in the field, making four catches, including one running grab in foul territory in the seventh inning.
“This game could’ve went this way or that way so many times,” Rodriguez said. “That's the way softball is ... I’m glad it was us who came out on top.”
It was Belle Vernon's first district crown since 2018 when the Lady Leopards won three titles in four year with left-handed ace Bailey Parshall pitching.
"Last time I was here I was watching Bailey in 2018," VanDivner said. "I've always looked up to Bailey so much. Now it's us."
The game was a bit of revenge for the Belle Vernon coaching staff.
"Back in 2012 we lost to them (in the semifinals) on a home run and my assistant Haley (Bashada) was pitching in that game," Rodriguez pointed out. "She remembers that."
Belle Vernon will open play in the PIAA tournament on Monday against the third-place team in District 3 with the site and time to be determined.
Daniels, who said she hopes to join Cal U's softball team as a walk-on, wasn't looking ahead to the states just yet as she rejoiced in her team's accomplishment on Wednesday.
"It's a dream come true," Daniels said of winning a WPIAL championship. "The little girl in me is screaming right now."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.