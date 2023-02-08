Uniontown put four players in double figures on its way to a 78-40 rout of host Elizabeth Forward to clinch at least a share of the Section 3-AAAA title in boys basketball action Tuesday night.
It's the 50th section championship in Red Raiders history, extending their WPIAL record, and the 11th under coach Rob Kezmarsky. The Red Raiders are also in the postseason for a WPIAL-record 72nd time.
"It's a great honor for our players and coaches to be part of the 50th section title," Kezmarsky said. "When the players come into the gym in the future they'll always see the year 2023 on the banner."
Kezmarsky has compiled a section record of 193-69 for a 74% winning percentage at Uniontown while piling up his 11 first-place finishes.
"To win 11 section championships is something I'm very proud of," Kezmarsky said. "It's a credit to my past players and coaching staff.
"And 72 times in the playoffs just shows the past history of the great tradition we have at Uniontown."
The Red Raiders can finish alone atop the standings with a home win against crosstown rival Laurel Highlands on Friday. A victory by the Mustangs would earn them a tie for first place. Uniontown won the first meeting at LH on Jan. 17, 61-57 in double overtime.
Notorious Grooms led Uniontown (9-0, 18-2) against the Warriors with a game-high 18 points, including three 3-pointers. K'Adrian McLee finished with 16 points, and Calvin Winfrey III and Jamire Braxton both scored 11.
Braxton and McLee each had six points in the first quarter as the Red Raiders took a 20-8 lead and they extended the margin to 36-20 by halftime.
Grooms scored nine points and McLee tallied eight as Uniontown outscored EF 26-13 in the third quarter to take a commanding 62-33 advantage into the final frame.
Zach Boyd and Drew Cook scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, to pace the Warriors (3-6, 7-13) who, despite the defeat, clinched a playoff spot thanks to Southmoreland's loss to Laurel Highlands.
