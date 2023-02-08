Uniontown 50th section title

Uniontown clinched its 11th section championship under coach Rob Kezmarsky (above) and 50th in program history, extending its WPIAL record, with a 78-40 win at Elizabeth Forward on Tuesday night.

 Submitted photo

Uniontown put four players in double figures on its way to a 78-40 rout of host Elizabeth Forward to clinch at least a share of the Section 3-AAAA title in boys basketball action Tuesday night.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.