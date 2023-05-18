WASHINGTON -- Uniontown got little respect from the WPIAL baseball pairings committee as was evident by the No. 16 seed it was saddled with for Class AAAA playoffs.
The Red Raiders thus had to face top-seeded Montour, the defending PIAA champion, in their first-round game on Wednesday.
Perhaps the Spartans were questioning Uniontown's low seed as well after the Section 1 co-champions barely escaped with a 3-2 victory at Ross Memorial Park.
Montour (18-3) got one RBI apiece from Jake Robinson, Tony Markulin and winning pitcher Vinnie Markulin and its defense turned a game-ending double play to help it advance into the quarterfinals where it will face No. 9 Hampton.
"I knew we were under-seeded but we dropped the ball late in the season," said Uniontown coach Ken Musko, whose team finished with at 7-9. "They were basing it just on record. I get it. At the same time, Fayette County usually doesn't get much credit."
The Red Raiders got a strong pitching performance from Christian Thomas and out-hit the Spartans 8-6. Tate Musko was 2 for 3 with a double and a walk, Thomas was 2 for 2 with a walk and two stolen bases and Mason Kuhn also had two hits and an RBI.
Markulin allowed one run on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts before being pulled with two outs in the fifth inning.
Robinson finished up from there, surrendering one run on three hits with a walk and two strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings to earn the save. He gave up a single to Kuhn and a walk to Musko with one out in the top of the seventh before getting a ground ball double play to fend off the Red Raiders.
"They fielded the ball well," Ken Musko said. "They didn't make any mistakes and we had a couple that came back to bite us in a tight game."
Thomas kept the Montour bats in check most of the game. The right-hander gave up two earned runs on six hits with one walk and six strikeouts, although he also hit three batters, including two in the first inning when the Spartans threatened to grab a big early lead.
Brock Janeda led off with an infield hit, stole second, went to third on Zac Stern's fly out and scored on Robinson's ground out to give Montour a quick 1-0 lead. Nick Walker singled and Thomas hit the next two batters to load the bases but hung tough and got an inning-ending strikeout to limit the damage.
The Spartans made it 2-0 with an unearned run in the fourth inning. Matteo Weber reached on a one-out error, and courtesy runner Josh Paremba stole second and scored on Tony Markulin's single.
Uniontown got on the board and chased Vinnie Markulin from the mound in the top of the fifth when Cameron Jackson singled to right, stole second and scored on Kuhn's single to center.
Montour got the run right back in the bottom of the inning when Robinson walked, went to second when Maddox Tarquinio was hit by a pitch and scored on Vinnie Markulin's single. First baseman Musko prevented further damage when he snagged Adam Weber's line drive for the third out.
The persistent Red Raiders again pulled within a run in the sixth. Clay Dean lined a single to right and pinch-runner Tyler Gasper advanced to second on Thomas's infield hit and took third on Tyler Hawk's foul out. Gasper came home to score to make it 3-2 as Thomas stole second.
The Spartans hung on from there in what coach Bob Janeda called a "hard-fought" win.
Brock Janeda has two hits for Montour.
"They didn't beat us. We had a couple mistakes that beat us," Ken Musko said. "But our guys didn't hang their heads. I'm proud of them. They came back strong. We battled with the bats. They gave their best effort.
"This gives those juniors and sophomores, all those guys coming back, something to look forward to next year. That was basically the end-of-the-year speech out there, that, hey, let's start right back to it. Play over the summer, get better."
When asked what it meant to have back-to-back postseason appearances, Musko said, "It's good to see these guys have some success. They're great kids and they battled for me all season. I'm going to miss my seniors. I'm proud of each and every one of our players."
Musko was pleased with the backing his Red Raiders received this season.
"I want to say thanks to the city, the school, all the parents and the community for being behind us this year, with all the upgrades to the field (Baily Park)," Musko said.
"It was a fun year. We just didn't do the finishing touches, but we'll be back."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.