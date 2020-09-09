With a load of talent returning and leaving a section it has dominated, one would think the Carmichaels girls volleyball team would be upset about moving up in classification for the 2020 season.
Not so, says second-year coach Julianne Speeney.
“They were excited actually, which surprised me even,” said Speeney, whose team will jump from Section 2-A up into Section 3-AA. “We found out in January and they were all talking about who was going to be in our section and how this was going to be a great change for them, and how it will push them and challenge them.
“It was all positive.”
And why not? The Lady Mikes sport one of the area’s strongest volleyball programs.
Carmichaels’ senior class has a combined section record of 38-4 over the past three years. In that span, the Lady Mikes have won their first two section championships and reached the WPIAL final and qualified for the PIAA playoffs, both also team firsts.
“They are a very accomplished class,” Speeney said. “We have 10 varsity returners and seven of them are seniors: Nicole Ludrosky, Madison Ellsworth, Emma Holaren, Emma Hyatt, Sydney Kuis, Alexandra McGee and Alizah Roberts.
“I was their coach last year, and the years before that I was (an assistant coach) with Geibel and we were in the same section, so I’m pretty familiar with these kids, what they’re capable of and how they’ve developed over the past couple years under me and under my sister (Ashley Shoemaker, who stepped down after the 2018 season), and the steps that they’ve taken to develop not only their skills and techniques, but their strategic mindset.
“You can see how that shows on the court. They’re calling things out to me a lot of times, so I don’t have to even say anything. That’s what you want, a culture that thinks like the coach thinks.”
Sophomores Beth Cree and Kendall Ellsworth (Madison’s sister) and junior Aliyah Thomas are also returning lettermen, and joining that group in Speeney’s rotation will be junior Emy Mejia.
Speeney doesn’t see one sole leader on her squad, rather she feels her entire senior class fills that role.
“They’ve honestly all come together so well,” Speeney said. “They’ve taken the younger ones under their wing. I see them pulling them off to the side and trying to help them. I only have one set of eyes and can only be at one place at one time, as well as my assistant (Carmichaels graduate Emma Lewis).
“They’ve all stepped up into that leadership role and developed a great family atmosphere to bring those kids together, and with dedication. I think that’s what a lot of teams need to be successful.”
The Carmichaels seniors are not only all considered leaders, but they’re also interchangeable on the floor, according to Speeney.
“They’re all very versatile,” Speeney said. “I can pretty much put them anywhere in the rotation and they’ll succeed for me.”
The Lady Mikes’ new section includes perennial power Frazier, along with Waynesburg Central, Beth-Center, Brownsville, Southmoreland and Charleroi.
Speeney acknowledged the upgrade in talent the Lady Mikes will face this year but is more concerned with her own team and how it plays.
“I have looked at it a little bit, but I try to make sure the kids stay focused on what we can control more than what the other teams are doing,” Speeney said.
“Let’s face it, volleyball is more than just the bump, set, spike. There’s a lot of mental play in the game, so you want to make sure you’re focused on what you’re doing and what your team is doing.”
