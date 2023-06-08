MASONTOWN -- Connellsville manager Brian Sankovich broke a cardinal rule of baseball when he inquired whether Matthew Firestone had a no-hitter going in the bottom of the fourth inning.
A longstanding baseball superstition holds those in the dugout should not ask -- or talk about -- whether the pitcher has no-hitter going as the game progresses.
Didn't matter.
Firestone cast the superstition aside with a 6-inning gem in Connellsville's 11-0 road victory Wednesday evening against Smithfield-Fairchance at German-Masontown Park in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action.
"This is a nice bounce back from the Charleroi (4-1) loss," said Sankovich.
Firestone, with a little help from his defense, stymied the home team's offense in the game called due to the mercy rule. The right-hander faced only two batters over the minimum with walks to Geno Valenti in the first inning and Nick Pegg in the third inning.
Pegg reached third on a pair of steals, but was stranded after Firestone struck out Evan McGee looking and third baseman Anthony Piasecki gloved Johnny Skochelak's sinking line drive.
Skochelak was safely aboard on an infield error in the bottom of the second inning, but was erased on an inning-ending double play when Firestone gloved Luke Wilson's line drive and then threw to first to nab Skochelak.
Firestone struck out six.
"I know how special (a no-hitter) is. Matt was dominating today," praised Sankovich. "He had them off-balance and threw strikes.
"It's special to be around a no-hitter."
"I was sticking with my fastball. I was hitting my spots where Ethan (Shultz) was setting up," explained Firestone, who didn't pitch in the spring for the Falcons. "I was throwing a two-seam (fastball).
"It feels good to get a win, especially to win like that. We hit the ball. That relieved the pressure."
Connellsville (4-2) gave Firestone all the offense he needed with three runs in its first at-bat.
Firestone started the rally with a sharp single to left field. Aiden Newmyer followed with another solidly-struck single.
Smithfield-Fairchance shortstop Matt Malinsky made a nifty defensive play on a ground ball hit by Kace Shearer. Malinsky threw off-balance, but on the money for the out on Shearer. The two runners advanced.
Jake Lee walked to load the bases and Anthony Piasecki walked for an RBI. Grayden Gillott hit a bleeder over the second baseman for another run.
Ethan Shultz followed with an infield single that drove in another run. Skochelak killed the rally with back-to-back strikeouts.
"We set the tone in the first inning. We peppered the ball. (Firestone's) first at-bat, he saw 10 pitches before his hit," said Sankovich.
Connellsville added to its lead with five runs in the top of the third inning.
Piasecki hustled around the bases for an inning-opening triple. Piasecki easily scored on Gillott's single.
Gillott moved to second on an infield single from Shultz. Teran Kemp attempted to bunt the runners forward, but was safe on the sacrifice attempt when his bunt was mishandled and he hustled down the line.
Firestone singled home a run and Newmyer brought a runner to the plate with a sacrifice fly.
Shearer ripped a single that brought Kemp and Firestone home, but was thrown out when he attempted to take second base on the play.
Connellsville pushed across one run in the top of the fourth inning on Kemp's single, but stranded a pair of runners when Logan Lowery's line drive was snared by third baseman Tristan Robinson.
"I told the kids in the fifth inning (about the no-hitter). I wanted to get to 10 (runs) in the fifth inning," said Sankovich. "Pitching is a premium. With the pitch count, you want to get (the games) over."
Apparently, the only player that didn't get the message was Firestone.
"I didn't really know. I had no idea. I didn't know until coach told me after the game.," said Firestone.
The visitors scored the runs needed to invoke the mercy rule in the top of the sixth inning.
Piasecki walked to start the inning and moved to second base on Gillott's sacrifice bunt. Shultz walked and both runners advanced on a wild pitch.
Kemp lifted a fly ball to short right field, and Piasecki alertly sped home. Lowery kept the inning alive when he was safe on an infield error.
Shultz scored on Firestone's single to center field.
Firestone finished with three hits, while Shearer, Piasecki, Gillott and Shultz all collected two hits.
