CARMICHAELS -- Carmichaels' three-headed monster of starters Chris Barrish, Drake Long and Michael Stewart has graduated but don't mention the word "rebuilding" to fourth-year boys basketball coach Ian McCombs.
"I don't like to hear 'rebuilding year.' I don't like that terminology, personally," said McCombs, whose Mikes were 14-5 last season and finished second behind Monessen in Section 4-AA.
"At Carmichaels we set a high expectation. We want to make the playoffs. We want to compete in every game. Once you get to the dance, anything can happen."
Carmichaels will again play in a slightly altered Section 4-AA along with favorite Fort Cherry, Chartiers-Houston, Bentworth, Frazier, Burgettstown and Beth-Center.
The Mikes do have two experienced senior forwards returning in Tyler Richmond and Alec Anderson, who were stars at wide receiver and quarterback for Carmichaels football team.
"Alec and Tyler had significant playing time last year," McCombs said.
Junior Dominic Colarusso will step in for Barrish at point guard.
"Dominic played the same position and a similar style as Chris so we think we have a point guard who is ready to step up into that role this year," McCombs said. "Everyday in practice last season he was going at it with Chris and I think that was good preparation for him.
"We always like our point guard to be the verbal leader of the team just naturally because they're yelling out the plays, they're setting things up and they have to be in control of the tempo of the game.
"As far as practice goes, Tyler Richmond and Alec Anderson are guys who will run through a brick wall for you. They're physical and they want to win whatever drill we're doing. The way they go at it elevates the competition at practice. Dom is right there in the mix with those guys. He loves to compete."
The trio set a great example for the rest of the team, according to McCombs.
"For the most part our team is pretty young so they see that energy and how it's going to be and that's what's expected of us," McCombs said. "It's kind of a domino effect."
McCombs notices the connection Anderson and Richmond have as a result of their playing football together.
"You kind of see the chemistry on the court," McCombs said. "Alec anticipates Tyler's cuts well and it's almost like he leads him right where he needs to be. We play off of that a little bit."
Richmond will be counted on for more scoring but McCombs feels Anderson will contribute in a variety of ways.
"Alec is a guy who is going to do whatever he can do to help the team," McCombs said. "He's not necessarily worried about points or any kind of stat. He wants to make an impact and it doesn't matter if it shows up on a scorebook or stat sheet. You love to have a guy like that on your team.
"For him to be that way, going from being a quarterback with the headlines and glory that sort of comes with that position, to a worker and kind of like a garbage guy, like I was on my team, tells you a lot about his character. You expect him to get those offensive rebounds and set those hard screens. I personally love that kind of player."
Also joining the starting five will be juniors Liam Lohr and Aydan Adamson.
"Liam Lohr is a guard who missed a good bit of last season due to injury," McCombs pointed out. "It's good to have him back. Aydan Adamson is our tallest guy (6-foot-1) and will play the five (center) position. His brother Ambrose Adamson, also a junior, is right there in the mix. He's the sixth man right now."
McCombs is looking for one of his sophomores to step up and see some playing time as well.
"We're looking for one of them to kind of fill in also and that would be Colin Andrews, Dayton Reynolds and Robbie Wilson-Jones," said McCombs, who again will be assisted by his brother Sean McCombs. "We added another sophomore this year, Carson Hillsman, who is of the Alec Anderson ilk. He's a football guy first and wanted to come out for basketball this year. He's a big body and a physical presence."
The Mikes open section play on Dec. 20 at Burgettstown.
