Albert Gallatin’s girls basketball team enters the WPIAL basketball playoffs on a hot streak, having won 14 of its last 16 games with the only losses in that span to Section 3-AAAAA champion and third-seeded Trinity.
Under first-year coach Craig Hoone the Lady Colonials (16-4) tied for second place in Section 3 with Thomas Jefferson.
Their reward for such a fine regular season? An 11th seed in a 16-team field and a first-round match-up on the road against a section champion.
Talk about disrespect.
“I felt a little slighted when I saw the pairings,” Hoone said. “But was I surprised? No.”
Monessen, the Section 4 champion, got a similar treatment in the Class AA boys bracket.
Coach Dan Bosnic’s Greyhounds ended the regular season on a 15-game winning streak with the last two victories coming against Washington, one of the top Class AAA teams, and Serra Catholic, a second-place Class AA team.
Monessen’s sizzling streak netted it only a No. 5 seed despite the fact it was one of four section champions. The WPIAL seemed to discredit the Prexies for their loss to Monessen rather than give any credence to the Greyhounds’ win.
“Washington went from around a two-seed before the playoffs to a six,” Bosnic pointed out. “So winning that game hurt them but didn’t seem to help us at all.”
Six other local teams are in playoff action tonight, that being the Carmichaels, California and Jefferson-Morgan boys and the Connellsville, Belle Vernon and Elizabeth Forward girls.
Albert Gallatin drew sixth-seeded McKeesport, which tied Latrobe for the Section 4 title.
“We’re playing a good, first-place McKeesport team,” Hoone said. “It is what it is. We’re going to go there and try to win.
“They’re big, physical and fast. We have to get back on defense. They’re looking to run and we always look to run.”
Hoone took over an AG team that went 14-7, was third in the section and won a playoff game last season. Not many expected the Lady Colonials to forge an even better record a year later.
“We lost five contributing members from last year, including a 1,000-point scorer (Bryn Bezjak),” Hoone said. “We started slowly, new program and pretty much new players. Around the new year it started clicking. We were 2-2 and we ended up 16-4.”
Albert Gallatin’s starting lineup includes senior Elizabeth Murtha, juniors Gianna Michaux and Courtlyn Turner, and freshmen Grayce Panos and Mya Glisan. Senior Bella Burgess and sophomore Lauren Colgan are key players off the bench.
Monessen (18-4) will host No. 12 Jeannette (10-11) which finished fourth in Section 3.
“We knew regardless of wherever our seed would be we’d have to play out our path,” Bosnic said. “We’re just focused on Jeannette now. They’re a good team. They’re a lot like us. They’re athletic. They’ve got a couple kids that can score the basketball. It’ll be a tough game for us.”
Monessen’s probable starting lineup includes senior Kody Kuhns, juniors Dante DeFelices and Jaisean Blackman, and sophomores Lorenzo Gardner and Leonaj Thomas.
Bosnic feels Monessen’s long string of wins can give the Greyhounds momentum heading into the postseason.
“The winning streak shows that our kids have played good basketball to this point and we hope that carries over into the tournament,” Bosnic said. “They’re sharing the basketball, they’re being unselfish, we’re shooting good shots and we’re competing on defense. We’ve been able to turn teams over.
“We want to keep all that going in the playoffs.”
Carmichaels finished second behind Monessen in Section 4 with Jefferson-Morgan third and California fourth.
Coach Ian McCombs’ Mikes (14-4) were seeded 10th and travel to No. 7 Winchester Thurston (10-7) which was third in Section 3.
First-year coach Brandon Lawless guided the Rockets to a 10-7 record. J-M is seeded 14th and is at No. 3 Carlynton (18-2) which tied for first place in Section 2.
Coach Aaron Balla’s Trojans (6-14) are the 15th seed and are on the road against No. 2 Fort Cherry (20-2) which tied for the Section 2 title with Carlynton.
Connellsville is the 16th seed in the Class AAAAA girls bracket. Coach Shawna Little’s Lady Falcons (8-14), who were fourth in Section 3, have the unenviable task of facing defending champion and top-seeded Chartiers Valley (21-1) on the road. The Lady Colts finished first in Section 1.
Second-seeded Southmoreland earned a bye in the girls Class AAAA pairings. The Lady Scotties finished first in Section 3 with Elizabeth Forward second and Belle Vernon third.
Coach Krystal Gibbs’ Lady Warriors (17-4) were rewarded with a fifth seed and host No. 12 Central Valley (7-13) which tied for fifth place in Section 2.
Coach Kaitlyn Slagus’s Lady Leopards (15-7) are seeded ninth and play at No. 8 Quaker Valley (11-10), the fourth-place team in Section 2.
All games tip off at 7 p.m. except Carmichaels, which begins at 6 p.m.
