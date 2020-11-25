Thanksgiving preparations generally include cooking a turkey and all the tradition sides, pulling out the fancy china and silverware, donning the table with the special linen, and tuning in the annual Macy’s Parade.
And, for a few hundred folks, toeing the start line in front of the Uniontown Salvation Army for the annual Turkey Trot run and walk.
Well, Thanksgiving 2020 promises to be a lot different with national and state advisories to curtail gatherings, and that includes the cancellation of the annual race around Uniontown.
Captains Danielle Hopping and Erin Rischawy are relative newcomers to the Uniontown Salvation Army, and were thrust into a tough decision, especially after the cancellation of spring’s Bunny Hop race. The races are significant fundraisers for the services offered by the Salvation Army.
“The Salvation Army advisory board made the unfortunate decision (to cancel the race). We just moved here (after the Bunny Hop),” said Capt. Hopping. “We were concerned for the safety of everyone. We weren’t sure we’d have enough workers to help.
“It was a tough decision for us.”
Jim Santilli, a member of the advisory board, also agreed it was a difficult decision to cancel.
“We considered a virtual race, but we didn’t think it was worth the effort. We didn’t have the help at the time,” said Santilli. “We’re hurting, volunteer-wise.”
But, if runners and walkers still have the need to get up and at it Thanksgiving morning, the Salvation Army would greatly appreciate donations for lost registration fees. Donations can be sent to the Uniontown Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1026, 32 W. Fayette St, Uniontown Pa., 15401.
Capt. Hopping is looking forward that both races will return to the schedule in 2021.
“We hope to have the Bunny Hop in April,” added Capt. Hopping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.