Norwin was too deep throughout the lineup Thursday night, returning home from Connellsville with a sweep of its Section 1-AAA meet.
The Norwin boys defeated the Falcons, 129-42, and the Lady Knights beat the Connellsville girls, 127-33.
The Lady Falcons' Molly Maloy (200 IM, 2:30.64), 200 freestyle relay (1:57.74), and Kyra Callahan (50 freestyle, 28.22) had second-place finishes.
The 200 medley relay team of Rachel DiRoma, Sophie Detwiler, Maloy and Kyra Callahan, Elizabeth Jackson (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Maloy (100 butterfly), and 400 freestyle relay all placed third.
Frazier's Alexandra Pohodich came up short in her bid to secure a WPIAL Class AA qualifying time.
The junior finished the 50 freestyle in 27.08 seconds (.38 seconds off the standard), barely finishing second to Norwin's Berna Zukina. Pohodich had a time of 1:08.45 in the 100 backstroke, about a second off the qualifying standard.
The Falcons' Zachary Coughenour finished second in the 50 freestyle. Michael Gebe (200 IM, 100 butterfly), Declan Peterson (100 backstroke), and Gavin McPoyle (500 freestyle) had third-place finishes.
Rifle
Waynesburg Central 789-39x, Avella 787-47x; Waynesburg Central 791-52x, Washington 781-43x -- The Raiders are off to a strong start with a pair of non-section victories.
Taylor Burnfield (100-8x), Bryce Bedilion (100-5x), and Riley Reese (100-5x) led the way for the Raiders against Avella on Jan. 26. Hannah Heldreth (94-4x), Grace Kalsey (98-6x), Zach Wilson (98-5x), Talia Tuttle (97-4x), and Savannah Cumberledge (97-2x) also counted in the final tally.
Bedilion was spot on in the win over the Prexies on Jan. 21, finishing with a perfect 100-10x. Burnfield (100-8x), Tuttle (100-7x), Kalsey (99-8x), Heldreth (98-5x), Reese (98-5x), Cumberledge (98-5x), and Taylor Wasson (98-4x) rounded out the scoring.
