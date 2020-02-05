Cam Nusser and Devin Whitlock scored 20 points apiece in Belle Vernon’s 74-64 victory over Elizabeth Forward on Tuesday in Section 3-AAAA play at Belle Vernon Area High School.
The Warriors (4-6, 7-13) had a 15-12 lead after the first quarter, but the Leopards (8-2, 16-5) outscored the visitors, 21-17, in the second period for a 33-32 halftime advantage. Belle Vernon used a 20-13 edge in the third quarter to extend its lead to 53-45 heading into the fourth. The Leopards had a 21-19 edge in the final frame.
Belle Vernon’s Hunter Ruokonen added 14 points. Elizabeth Forward’s Chase Vaughn had 17 points, and teammate Pat Filson added 16. EF’s Chase Whatton put in 13 and Evan Lewis chipped in with 11.
