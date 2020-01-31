Oakland Catholic jumped out early in a 66-9 Section 3-AAAAA victory over Laurel Highlands on Thursday at Harold “Horse” Taylor Memorial Gymnasium.
The Eagles (10-2, 15-4) had a 22-2 lead after the first quarter, and had a 42-2 halftime advantage. Oakland Catholic had a 10-4 edge in the third and 14-4 in the fourth.
The Eagles’ Olivia Giunta and Helena Hill scored 12 points apiece. Teammate Mia Vigliotti added 10.
