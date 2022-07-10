Cole Parker went 2 or 3, including a three-run, go-ahead double in the fourth inning, as the Oakland Oaks defeat host Mitch’s Bail Bonds, 9-3, in Fayette County Baseball League action on Friday.
Alex Beiler and Chris Green both went 2 for 4 for the Oaks who trailed 3-1 until Parker’s big hit.
Calyb King pitched four scoreless innings to earn the win in relief of starter Bradie Vance. King struck out eight while allowing just one hit and one walk.
Dylan Bohna was 2 for 2 with a double, two runs and an RBI for Mitch’s. Anthony Dellapenna took the loss in relief of starter Peyton Conte, who allowed one run on five hits with no walks and four strikeouts in four innings.
