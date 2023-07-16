Oakland (Md.) scored six runs in the bottom of the second inning Tuesday night for a 9-1 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting M&R Transit.
Monday, July 17, 2023 7:04 AM
Updated: July 17, 2023 @ 6:38 am
Monday, July 17, 2023 7:04 AM
Oakland (Md.) scored six runs in the bottom of the second inning Tuesday night for a 9-1 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting M&R Transit.
Oakland moved into first place with a 9-3 record. M&R Transit and Carmichaels sit in second place at 9-4.
M&R Transit was leading 1-0 on Nate Zimcosky’s RBI double when the Oaks grabbed the lead with six runs.
Oakland added three insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Santino Marra doubled for M&R Transit and scored on Zimcosky’s double.
Chance Ritchey hit a solo home run for Oakland. Zach Hallenbach doubled and drove in three runs. Hunter Cottrell had a double and two RBI, as did winning pitcher Bryce Snyder. Conner O’Brien also doubled.
