Alex Beiler walked with the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to bring home the winning run for an 8-7 Fayette County Baseball League victory Saturday against visiting M&R Transit.
DJ Murphy’s run-scoring single tied the game.
M&R Transit (2-1) took the lead in the top of the eighth inning when Nate Zimcosky tripled home Jace Cappellini.
Oakland (3-3) forced extra innings with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on Darrick Broadwater’s three-run home run.
M&R Transit scored single runs in the top of the first, third, sixth and seventh innings, and two in the top of the fifth inning.
Oakland scored two in the bottom of the first inning and a single run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Luis Rodriguez entered the game with two outs in the top of the fifth inning and pitched the final 3.1 innings for the win. He allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits with a walk and one strikeouts.
Cole Parker and Broadwater both went 3-for-4 in the victory. Broadwater drove in four runs and scored twice, while Parker finished with an RBI. Hunter Cottrell had two singles, and Rodriguez finished with two hits and scored two runs.
Cappellini had a pair of hits and an RBI for the visitors. Zimcosky finished with two hits, two runs scored and drove in a run.
Garrett Myers took the loss.
