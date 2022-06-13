Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Showers and a possible thunderstorm in the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies late. High around 85F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.