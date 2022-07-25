Alex Beiler had put down two sacrifice bunts with neither leading to a run for the Oakland Oaks.
He got a little help from Carmichaels on his third bunt attempt which led to a walk-off 2-1 win by Oakland in Game 1 of their Fayette County Baseball League best-of-3 semifinal series at Garrett County Community College on Sunday afternoon.
Game 2 is slated for 6 p.m. today at Carmichaels High School.
Both teams finished the regular season at 11-7 and in a three-way tie with Cumberland for second place.
Cumberland faced M&R Transit in Game 1 of the other semifinal series Sunday night at Hutchinson Field (see heraldstandard.com for game story). The two will play Game 2 at Cumberland’s Hot Stove Baseball Complex 7 p.m. today.
The best-of-5 final is tentatively slated to begin the day after the semifinals end.
Oakland and Carmichaels were tied 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh when Hunter Cottrell hit a lead-off double for the Oaks. Luis Rodriguez drew a walk and Beiler put down a third successful sacrifice bunt with Cottrell coming around to score on a throwing error to first base.
Caleb King fired a complete game to earn the win, allowing one unearned run on five hits with four walks, a hit batter and nine strikeouts.
“It’s crucial to win that first game at home in a best-of-3, and this was a hard-fought game the whole way through,” Oaks manager Craig Bosely said. “It was really a well-played game.”
Oakland took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Rodriguez doubled and scored on Chris Green’s single.
The Copperheads pulled even in the top of the fourth. Jim Sadler singled, stole second and scored when Chuck Gasti’s fly out resulted in an overthrow.
King would keep Carmichaels off the scoreboard the rest of the way.
“He pitched a great game,” Bosely said. “I think he’s the hardest thrower in the league. Their (starting) pitcher threw well, too.”
Joe Sabolek went six innings for Carmichaels. He gave up just one run on four hits with five strikeouts.
“Both teams made a lot of crucial plays,” Bosely said. “We had second and third with one out two innings in a row, with Alex bunting the guys up both times, but we couldn’t score.
“They got a runner to third and tried a squeeze bunt but got a bad break on an interference call that kept them from taking the lead.”
Brandon Robaugh, who relieved Sabolek at the start of the seventh inning, took the loss.
Sadler had two hits, including a double, for the Copperheads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.