CARMICHAELS — Oakland combined the pitching of left-hander Andrew Catone with an offense that produced 10 hits to finally put away Carmichaels and advance to the Fayette County Baseball League finals.
Catone threw a complete game to earn the win and Cole Parker and Hunter Cottrell each had two hits and two RBIs in a 7-2 victory at Carmichaels High School on Tuesday.
It was the third game of the best-of-3 semifinal series following Oakland’s 2-1 walk-off home win at Garrett County Community College on Sunday and an 8-8 tie in a Monday night battle at Carmichaels that was called due to darkness.
“They made us work for it,” Oaks manager Craig Bosley said. “It’s great for us to be in the championship in our first year. We knew it was good competition. That’s why we joined.”
Oakland and Carmichaels finished in a three-way tie for second place, along with Cumberland, in the regular season with 11-7 records. Tiebreakers gave the Oaks the No. 2 seed and the Copperheads to No. 3 seed.
Top-seeded M&R Transit defeated Cumberland, 5-4, also on Tuesday, to wrap up the other semifinal series, 2-1. The best-of-5 finals will start 7 p.m. Thursday at Hutchinson Field.
It was the third straight year Carmichaels (11-9-1) fell in the first round of the postseason but Copperheads manager Dickie Krause sees a bright future for his youthful squad.
“We started last (Monday) night seven guys that were 19 or younger,” Krause said. “We have a really young team and it showed at certain times tonight when we sort of broke. Defensive mistake here, bad at bat there, sometimes during the season a base-running mistake.
“This was a challenging year because we were so young. We had a lot of different lineup combinations. But I’ll tell you this, late in the season we got buried two nights by them unlike any time I’ve ever been in the County League (14-1 and 10-0) and I wanted to see us bounce back and show we could compete. And we did that.”
The Copperheads followed the two lopsided losses with three straight wins to close the regular season and earn a playoff spot and fought well against the Oaks in the series.
“I want to keep this team together,” Krause said. “This was the fastest team I’ve had in awhile and a very athletic team. If I can bring most of these guys back and add a couple other pieces here or there we’ll get ourselves back to where we used to be.”
Carmichaels had a chance to take an early lead Tuesday when Gavin Pratt hit a one-out single and Jim Sadler walked in the first inning. Chuck Gasti then smoked a line drive but it was snagged by third baseman Quintin Smith who turned it into an inning-ending double play.
“That’s baseball,” Krause said. “Then in the third, we put two on with nobody out (singles by Pratt and Sadler) and Chuck hits a hard-hit ball and it’s one step to the right of the shortstop (Chris Green) and it’s another double play. If he pulls it just a little more, between short and third, then, again, you’ve got the makings of a really big inning.”
Left-hander Nate Torbich started on the mound for Carmichaels and allowed two runs in the second inning. Darrick Broadwater and Clay Maholic started Oakland’s rally with singles, Parker hit a sacrifice fly and Cottrell followed with a run-producing ground out.
The Oaks widened the gap to 5-0 in the fourth. Green singled, Broadwater reached on an infield error and one out later Parker smacked an RBI double to right.
“Cole had a very good night tonight,” Bosley said.
Cottrell brought in Broadwater with an infield hit and Ryan Valentine’s fielder’s choice grounder scored Parker.
Catone kept the Copperheads off the scoreboard until the sixth inning when Drake Long reached on an infield hit and Sadler crushed a mammoth two-run homer to right field.
Oakland answered with two insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Smith singled off the glove of reliever Long into center field, moved to second on Alex Beiler’s ground out and went to third when Green’s grounder resulted in an error. Broadwater followed with an run-scoring single and Green scored on a wild pitch.
Catone allowed a single to Nick Pegg and a walk to Long in the seventh before finishing up on a seven-hitter. He walked three and struck out four.
“We got a great pitching effort from him,” Bosley said. “He’s actually the pitching coach for Garrett College. He’s not a ton of speed but he knows how to place the ball and keep hitters off balance.”
“He’s your classic crafty lefty,” Krause said of Catone.
Torbich allowed three earned runs on seven hits with no walks and two strikeouts.
“I thought Nate Torbich threw the ball well,” Krause said. “I was happy with his effort. He had good command. They hit him a little bit but they’re a good-hitting team, they’re going to hit everybody. He gave us a chance. When he walked off the mound it was 5-0 and it maybe should’ve been no more than 3-0.”
Long, who relieved Torbich in the sixth, gave up one earned run on three hits in 1 1/3 innings.
Broadwater had two hits, two runs and an RBI for the Oaks. Maholic also singled twice.
Sadler was 2 for 2 with a walk and a single in addition to his second home run in as many days.
Pratt also had two hits and made two stellar defensive plays.
The centerfielder robbed Green of an extra-base hit with a long running catch as he crashed into the fence in the first inning. In the sixth the Oaks strung together one-out singles by Maholic, Parker and Cottrell but following the third hit Pratt nailed Parker rounding the bag at second with a throw to Brandon Robaugh to squelch the threat.
Carmichaels catcher Jacob Fordyce and first baseman Nick Ricco also turned in a great defensive play on Beiler’s bunt in the fifth with Fordyce grabbing the ball, spinning and throwing to Ricco who made a tough short-hop scoop for the out.
“This was a well played game tonight,” Bosley said. “They’ve got a young team but they’re very scrappy.”
Krause tipped his hat to Oakland.
“They’re the hottest team in the league,” Krause said. “They were 6-6 at one point and they’re now 13-7 so 6-1 in their last seven. He has a very veteran team, a lot of guys who are really seasoned.
“I look in their dugout and I see my old teams because most are in their 20s. We’d always get that 18-year-old kid and put him in the lineup besides guys like Vince Zapotosky and Jeff Thompson, veterans who were really good players.
“Oakland is a really good team. There was just too much of an experience gap for us to close.”
