Uniontown will be back on the football field tonight against local rival Albert Gallatin after canceling its game at Thomas Jefferson last week.
But while the Red Raiders return to the gridiron, Carmichaels and Monessen now have an unexpected week off. The Greyhounds — citing low numbers and players’ safety, just as Uniontown did last week — opted to forfeit to the Mikes.
With an extra week to heal up following a season-opening 48-6 loss at Ringgold on Sept. 25, Uniontown coach Cedric Lloyd said his team is looking forward to playing another game.
“We’re very excited for the challenge and opportunity to take the field tomorrow night,” Lloyd said. “We’re looking to play with a lot of heart, passion and discipline against a good football team.”
The Colonials (2-1) are coming off their first loss of the season, 46-14 at University in Morgantown, and coach Drew Dindl is hoping to see a little more enthusiasm from his squad.
“We weren’t focused enough to win that ballgame,” Dindl said. “No disrespect to University, that’s a good football team, but I think we should’ve been in that game a little more.”
Albert Gallatin was off the week before after winning its first two games.
“The week off didn’t help us,”Dindl said. “But the game before, even though we won, I thought we lost our concentration and got out-played in the second half. That’s on me to get these guys to show up and play to their max potential.”
Playing a nearby rival should help get the Colonials’ attention.
“For us to play Uniontown and Laurel Highlands in the same year, that’s awesome,” Dindl said. “That takes me back to when I played. It’s definitely great for the community, even though we can’t pack the place like we want to.
“It’s just nice to get some local teams playing each other.”
Albert Gallatin is expected to have about 500 to 600 fans in attendance.
“At least that’s more than we were allowed the first two games,” Dindl said.
As for the Mikes, who will improve to 5-0 overall and in the TCS with the forfeit, they now head into a potential showdown of unbeaten teams with visiting California next week having not played for two weeks.
The Trojans (3-0, 3-0) must first get by visiting Jefferson-Morgan (2-2, 2-2) tonight. The Rockets have won two in a row following a 40-34 home win over Bentworth. California is coming off a 55-16 victory at Avella over the previously undefeated Eagles.
Also in Tri-County South action tonight, Mapletown (1-3, 1-3), which defeated Monessen (0-4, 0-4), 30-6, last week, hosts Avella (3-1, 3-1) and West Greene (1-2, 1-2) travels to Bentworth (1-3, 1-3).
Thirteen other local teams are also in action with all games kicking off at 7 p.m.
In the Big East, Connellsville (0-2, 0-4) hosts Latrobe (0-1, 1-2).
In the Big Eight, Laurel Highlands (1-2, 1-3) is at first-place Thomas Jefferson (3-0, 3-0) and Belle Vernon (3-1, 3-1) hosts Ringgold (0-3, 1-3).
In the Interstate, first-place Mount Pleasant (3-0, 3-1) is at Brownsville (0-3, 0-4), Elizabeth Forward (2-0, 3-0), coming off a key win at South Park, hosts South Allegheny (2-2, 2-2), and Southmoreland (1-2, 2-2) travels to Yough (0-3, 1-3).
In the Century, Frazier (2-1, 2-2) goes to Chartiers-Houston (2-1, 2-2) in a battle of teams tied for third place, Waynesburg Central (0-4, 0-4) hosts first-place McGuffey (3-0, 3-1), and Beth-Center (1-2, 1-3) hosts Charleroi (1-3, 1-3).
TD Club update
California’s Jaeden Zuzak has been on a roll. The Trojans senior running back rushed for five touchdowns for the second consecutive week to take a commanding lead in the Herald-Standard Touchdown Club standings even though the Trojans have played only three games.
Zuzak leads with 78 points, 28 more than second-place Bailey Jones of Carmichaels with 50. Bentworth’s Owen Petrisek and Ringgold’s John Polefko are tied for third with 42 points, and Yough’s C.J. Waldier, who had three touchdowns and a two-point conversion in a loss to Mount Pleasant, is fifth with 40 points.
Belle Vernon quarterback Devin Whitlock is sixth with 36 points after running for two scores and bringing back and interception for a TD against LH.
Mapletown’s Landan Stevenson did a little bit of everything for the Maples in their win over Monessen, scoring a touchdown, running in a two-point conversion and kicking a pair of extra points for a 10-point night. He sits alone in seventh place with 34 points.
Frazier’s Kenny Fine ran for three touchdowns in a win over Waynesburg and Connellsville’s Ky’ron Craggette scored two TDs in a loss at Franklin Regional to put them both at 30 points. They are tied for eighth place along with Jefferson-Morgan’s Jonathan Wolfe, Belle Vernon’s Dan Alden, Mount Pleasant’s Pete Billey, Elizabeth Forward’s DaVontay Brownfield and Yough’s Gamal Marbarrie.
