Barry Hawk has a highly impressive resume when it comes to off-road racing.
The 1990 Albert Gallatin graduate won an amazing seven AMA Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) ATV championships and one motorcycle title while claiming 98 national championship event victories in his career.
His accomplishments have earned him a spot in the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame. Hawk will be inducted as part of the Class of 2023 at the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Museum in Pickerington, Ohio, near Columbus, on Wednesday.
“I knew I was nominated a few months ago but I thought I’m just a kid who grew up in a patch in Southwest Pennsylvania, I’m never going to get this,” Hawk said. “But then I was in Snowshoe, West Virginia, and answered this call and was told I had officially made into the Hall of Fame.
“It kind of game me chills. I said I can’t believe this. It isn’t like I set out to ever be in the Hall of Fame. It’s pretty crazy. I just wanted to ride dirt quads and dirt bikes and I did put a lot of work in and here I am.”
Hawk, one of the most successful off-road racers ever, is the only rider to win AMA GNCC national titles on both an ATV and a motorcycle. He will be one of five inductees this year.
He’s been riding since he was four years old.
Joy of riding
“I grew up in Continental 3 and started riding very, very young with my dad,” said Hawk, the son of Barry Sr. and Debbie Hawk. “When I was about four years old if I heard his dirt bike start up I’d run down and sit on it with him and we’d go ride.
“After awhile I got a minibike and then I kept getting bigger things. I just loved to ride, raining, snowing, summer, whatever, I just always wanted to ride.”
Eventually Hawk got into competing on his ATV.
“My very first race was at the Fayette County Fair and I won that on a Honda XR75,” Hawk said. “A few years later I raced a quad at a local fair race and did a couple other local races.
“Then the GNCC raced in Brownsville, Luzerne Park, in 1989. It was a big race and close to home so I wanted to go do it. I went there and entered in a B Class. I had fun and finished in fifth place. Two weeks later we did another GNCC in Tarentum and got fifth again.”
A key moment would come two weeks later.
“There was another race in Beckley, West Virginia,” Hawk said. “I was 16 and my dad said that’s too far to go. Well, my buddies who rode with me said that’s nationals, you’ve got to go, we’ll get you there. A good friend of mine, Rob Leckenby, he’s no longer with us, bless his soul, and a couple other guys, Ray Smith who’s still my neighbor to this day, Jimmy Phillips, they got me down there. I signed up and raced and I won. My parents ended up coming and did watch me.
“At that point I was hooked. The racing was fun but when I got a win, it was special, it felt different to me. From then on I just kept wanting to go faster and beat the other guys. The competitiveness kicked in.”
Hawk excelled in another sport in high school. He was a starter on the Colonials baseball team under coach Rob Chory and hit a memorable walk-off home run in a victory over Uniontown his senior year. He still has the game ball from that dramatic win.
“I played baseball in high school and for American Legion, and I played in the Fayette County League for awhile,” Hawk said. “I was taking racing far more serious at that point so I eventually let the baseball thing go.”
Hawk moved up to the A Class in 1990 and after some up-and-down results his parents decided he needed an ATV upgrade.
“We got a 250R and I raced three times in the Pro Class near the end of the year,” Hawk said. “I was the youngest guy there at 17. Most of the top guys were like late 20s. I had some top-10 finishes.”
Rising up
“It was in Millfield, Ohio, very hot, dry and dusty and I got the holeshot (shot out to the early lead) and I led from start to finish and got my first overall win at 18 years old,” Hawk said. “Still to this day, I’m the youngest person to ever win an overall. That day I put myself in the right position and didn’t make any mistakes.”
Hawk finished fourth in the standings in 1991 and did well in 1992 also but failed to record an overall win.
“I had a lot of podiums but didn’t win any so I was pretty disappointed,” Hawk said. “In the winter of 1992-93 I ended up getting hooked up with a guy by Philadelphia, a sponsor mechanic, Tony Kellner, he got in touch with me and asked me to race for him. I told my dad this guy’s topnotch, he’s got some of the best equipment out there. So we made a deal that I was going to race for him in 1993. He had newer, better stuff than what I was racing. He helped make sure I had everything I needed.”
Hawk finished third in Florida in his first race of 1993 then two races later won his second ever overall.
“Then I won another one after that and it was like I started to become the dominant guy, myself and Bob Sloan,” Hawk said. “I think I won eight or nine overalls that year and ended up winning the championship.
“That was an eye-opening year for me and a lot of other people, and it all coincided with getting together with Tony and just having better equipment.”
Racing dirt bikes
“Also in 1993 I got hooked up with Bromley Suzuki in Trevose, Pennsylvania to race dirt bikes on Sunday,” Hawk said. “I wanted to do that just because I knew it would help me on the ATV. I was kind of cross training. They treated me very well. They would show up with the bike and it was fully prepped and ready to go race.
“Looking back on it, I didn’t realize how fortunate I was that I didn’t blow this whole deal that was in front of me of having great equipment on both the quad side and the bike side because these people believed in me that I could do it.”
Hawk excelled on both vehicles.
“All the ATV races were on Saturday, then I’d line up on Sunday and race the dirt bike, and in addition to winning the ATV championship, I ended up winning the 4-Stroke B Class on the bike that year, too,” Hawk said.
“I would say on average I won seven or eight races every year on the ATV, and that’s what I did in 1994 also and won the premiere class again,” Hawk said. “But I moved up to the A Class on the bike and ended up winning that also.
“I kept progressing on the bike pretty rapidly, but it was still cross training for me on to help me on the ATV side.”
Hawk had another highly successful year in 1995, winning another ATV championship and coming within a tiebreaker of winning another 4-Stroke A Class bike title. He won both championships in 1996.
Battling injuries
Hawk was hampered by a painful wrist injury he suffered during an early-season practice run in 1997.
“I crashed before the first race of the year, ended up still racing the next day and was in a lot of pain but I won on the ATV,” said Hawk, although the pain forced him to miss several dirt bike races.
“I came back to Uniontown and saw Dr. Jones he told me I had a broken scaphoid,” Hawk said. “I ended up getting a screw put in and two weeks after surgery I went back racing. We went to Loretta Lynn’s ranch in Tennessee. I remember this one well because I had tears in my eyes because I had so much pain, but soldiered through it and got sixth overall.
“I went through the rest of that year and ended up winning another championship on the ATV, but I missed a lot of races on the dirt bike side until later in the year. I still managed to win the A Class and got sixth overall.”
In 1998 Hawk had a cordial departure from Bromley Suzuki.
“There were no hard feelings and I thanked them for helping me to this point,” Hawk said.
Yamaha steps in
Hawk was content to just focus on his ATV racing at that point.
“A couple weeks went by and then I got a phone call from Randy Hawkins at Yamaha and he said Yamaha is coming out with a new YZ400 motorcycle and they’re looking for someone to race,” Hawk said. “So I signed a deal in 1998, but I also was still racing the quad.”
Hawk won another ATV championship in 1998 and moved up to the Pro class on the dirt bike where he finished 12th in the standings.
“Yamaha was pretty happy with how things went so I signed another deal with them for 1999,” said Hawk, who went on to win his seventh straight ATV GNCC championship and jumped up to sixth overall in the Pro class dirt bike standings.
Hawk then decided to switch gears and focus solely on dirt bike racing.
“I had progressed so much on the bike that it went from just being cross training for my ATV riding to I wanted to see what I could do concentrating solely on the bike,” Hawk said. “So Yamaha took a chance and signed me in 2000. So my job that year was just race dirt bikes, no more ATV.”
Hawk made a few podiums and finished sixth overall at the GNCC Dirt Bike Pro class, then earned a break-through victory in the spring of 2001.
“My first overall win on the bike came right across the road from High Point at Matthews Farms. It’s called the Mason-Dixon GNCC,” Hawk said. “I didn’t win another one until the fall of 2002, almost a year and a half later, but I won at High Point across the road from my first win.
“I’m Mr. Hometown. If there was a race close to home I always did better.”
Hawk began the 2003 season with a victory and went on to claim the GNCC Dirt Bike championship.
“I think I got five wins that year and only finished off the podium like maybe twice,” Hawk said. “It was a great year.”
Hawk suffered a face injury in 2004 that prevented him from claiming back-to-back championships.
“I came back at the end of that season and won three of the last four races,” Hawk pointed out.”
Although he didn’t win another title, Hawk kept himself near the top of the standings the next several years.
“The next three years were very similar in that I won three or four overalls each year but ended up finishing second (in the standings) each year,” Hawk said. “I got hurt again in ‘08 and missed four or five races but came back and got my last overall win at Somerset.”
Hawk raced two more years and got to the podium several more times before retiring.
“I was around 35-36 at that point,” Hawk said. “I knew what it took to win races and if I wasn’t going to lay it on the line to win each then it was time to hang up the boots. I had won a lot and raced in Europe and South America, I thought it’s been a great career, now it was time to retire.”
Successful manager
Hawk remained involved in the sport then took on another venture eight years ago.
“In 2015, Scott Kiger of Coastal Drilling approached me, we started talking and I told him I wanted to be a team manager,” said Hawk who became manager of the Coastal Racing GasGas Factory Racing team.
Hawk has been a team manager since 2016 and has had several ATV and UTV and dirt bike riders from around the world race and win for him, including his son Talon who was victorious at the GNCC E-Bike race in Mount Morris earlier this year.
“I still get out there and ride and give the guys pointers and advice,” Hawk said. “I enjoy that.”
Attending the Hall of Fame ceremony with Hawk will be his mom, his wife Kristen, his daughter Ireland, 24, and Talon, who is 18. Also accompanying him will be friends Doug Whitmer and Jeff Miller among others.
Hawk, who will make an acceptance speech, will be bringing something else very special to him when he goes to the Hall of Fame.
“I got out the bike I won my championship on and got it all shined up,” Hawk said. “It will be on display there several years.”
