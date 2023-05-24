VENETIA — Bailey Barnyak allowed just two hits and struck out 13, and Carys McConnell belted a solo home run to lead Carmichaels to a 3-1 victory Tuesday afternoon against Frazier in the WPIAL Class A softball semifinals at Peterswood Park.
The Lady Mikes (18-0) advance to their first WPIAL title game since they last appeared in the 2012 and 2013 seasons. Carmichaels plays the Union-Chartiers-Houston winner on either May 31 or June 1 at Cal U’s Lilley Field.
“We’ll enjoy this one today. I like our chances (in the final). Frazier’s a good team and well coached,” said Carmichaels coach Dave Briggs.
Frazier (14-2) faces the loser of the other semifinal game next week in the consolation final.
“These girls have been resilient. This time of year is different. It’s a matter of attrition now,” said Frazier coach Don Hartman. “The states are fun. I’m not ready to say good-bye to these four seniors.”
Carmichaels pieced together single runs in the bottom of the first, third and fifth innings.
Sophia Zalar opened the first inning with a single. She stole second and moved to third on a passed ball. Zalar scored on Carys McConnell’s single up the middle.
“(Scoring the first run) helps. It took a little pressure off. We knew they could hit the ball,” said Briggs.
McConnell drove in what turned out to be the game-winning run with a long home run over the left field fence with one out in the bottom of the third inning.
“Carys’ home run was big,” Briggs said of the freshman, adding, “The freshmen helped a lot today.”
The Lady Mikes added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
McConnell walked with two outs and stole second. The extra base paid dividends when Ali Jacobs ripped a line drive down the third base line for a run-scoring double.
Carmichaels threatened in the fourth inning, but the Frazier defense came up with a big play to kill any rally.
Kendall Ellsworth walked to start the inning. Kaitlyn Waggett ripped a drive off the right-center field fence. Ellsworth sprinted around the bases, but Maria Felsher’s relay throw to catcher Emilia Bednar was in time to nab the sliding Ellsworth.
Waggett was stranded at third with a strikeout and line drive to third baseman Grace Vaughn.
Barnyak stymied Frazier’s hitters, retiring the side in order in the top of the first, second, fifth and seventh innings with seven strikeouts.
Barnyak and the Lady Mikes wriggled out of a big inning when Frazier loaded the bases in the top of the third inning.
Claire Domonkos walked with one out and Jayanna Ciferno followed with a single, the Lady Commodores’ first of the game.
Barnyak got Jensyn Hartman to pop out to the mound, but Madison Bednar was hit by a pitch. Delaney Warnick grounded out to first baseman Marissa Yauger to end the threat.
“The bases were loaded and the big bats were up, but, give their pitcher credit,” said Frazier coach Don Hartman. “She spun the ball well and we couldn’t get to the high ball.”
Frazier finally broke through in the top of the sixth inning.
Warnick was safe on an infield error with one out. Felsher came through with a two-out double to left field to plate Warnick. Barnyak closed the inning with a strikeout.
Carmichaels had an anxious moment or two in the seventh inning when Barnyak mishandled a short pop fly by Domonkos. However, the freshman gathered herself for the out.
Barnyak closed the game with her 13th strikeout.
“Bailey had good command of her pitches. She had good pop and good speed,” complimented Briggs.
“We were overpowered at the plate,” said Don Hartman, adding about his starter, “I thought Madison (Bednar) was outstanding. She got herself out of trouble.”
