Julia Ogrodowski led Beth-Center Thursday afternoon to a 40-21 victory over Geibel Catholic on the final day of the Christmas Clash at the Corral.
Ogrodowski scored a game-high 25 points for the Lady Bulldogs (1-5). Callie Dorsey finished with 12 points.
Morgan Sandzimier had eight points for the Lady Gators (2-6).
Knoch 56, Yough 26 -- Maddie Boyer finished with a game-high 21 points to lead the Lady Knights to a victory over the Lady Cougars in the Kiski Area Holiday Tournament.
Nina Shaw (12) and Karlee Buterbaugh (11) also scored in double digits for Knoch (6-2).
Laney Gerdich and Autumn Matthews both finished with 12 points for Yough (3-6).
Boys basketball
Hempfield 59, Connellsville 25 -- Former Connellsville coach Bill Swan won his 250th game in the Spartans' victory over the Falcons in the Greensburg Salem Christmas Tournament.
Sean Gordon paced Hempfield (3-5) with a game-high 18 points. Joe Fiedor added 10.
Jared Hough scored six points for Connellsville (2-7).
Knoch 60, Yough 55, OT -- The Knights needed overtime for a victory over the Cougars in the Kiski Area Holiday Tournament.
Ryan Long paced Knoch (3-6) with 20 points. Keegan Fraser finished with 16 points, and Jacob Stallsmith and Gasparo Porco both scored 12 points.
Terek Crosby scored a game-high 24 points for Yough (4-4). Austin Matthews finished with 12 points and Parker Rost added 10.
Mount Pleasant 59, Greensburg Salem 54 -- The Vikings were able to defeat the host team to close the Greensburg Salem Christmas Tournament with a victory.
Aden Wisnewski led Mount Pleasant (3-5) with 19 points. Brayden Calietri (13) and Dante Giallonardo (12) also scored in double digits.
Donavin Wallar paced the Golden Lions (1-7) with a game-high 20 points. Cody Rubrect added 18 points.
Peters Twp. 59, Albert Gallatin 51 -- Peters Twp. held off the Colonials for a victory in the Trinity Holiday Tournament.
Gavin Cote led the way for Peters Twp. with 29 points. Brendan McCullough finished with 14 points.
Jamire Braxton finished with a team-high 21 points for Albert Gallatin (3-4).
