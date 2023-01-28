CONNELLSVILLE TWP. -- The Monessen-Geibel Catholic boys game Friday night had a retro feel as the two teams met in a key Section 2-A game.
A raucousy, near-capacity crowd, a physical game on the floor, chatter between players that led to a few technical fouls, and playing for a shot at the section title lent itself to a classic rivalry game from back in the day.
The Gators rode Jaydis Kennedy's 44 points for a 75-55 victory against the visiting Greyhounds.
Both teams stand at 5-1 in the section with four games remaining. The Gators avenged a 63-44 loss at Monessen, the last game they lost with their winning streak extended to nine games.
Geibel improves to 11-6 overall, while Monessen goes to 15-2.
"This was the first of five chapters we have left," said Geibel Catholic coach Don Porter. "I told them to look up at the wall at the section titles banner. It's been since 2005. It's been awhile."
Porter said the schedule was set up for a highly-intense game.
"What we've done is layers building to get ready for this game," said Porter. "We pressure the ball and get the ball up the floor.
"I tell the team what we do is high risk, but it has high reward. If we play it right, we play it big."
Porter added, "Monessen is a real good ball club. The kids were keyed in tonight. Jeff Johnson and Tre White were sick coming into the game. I wasn't sure they'd be able to play."
Johnson finished with 12 points.
The Gators were leading 9-4 with around 3½ minutes to go in the first quarter when the emotion in the gym led to an altercation under Geibel's basket as Kennedy drove to the rim.
The referees needed several minutes to separate the teams and sort out the details, which led to technicals being called on both players.
The Monessen bench was not pleased with the call, leading to a bench technical. Kennedy converted both for an 11-4 lead.
A technical was call late in the quarter on another Monessen player for chirping after a foul call on a Geibel player. When the dust cleared, Geibel held a 19-15 lead after the first quarter.
All the action in the first eight minutes fired up both fan bases, leading to a heightened level of crowd control by those in charge of the home game.
"I thought the game was out of control from the jump," said Monessen coach Dan Bosnic. "It was chaotic from the very start of the game."
Geibel's tall backline of Kennedy, Tre White and Tommy Kolencik had several blocked shots in the first half and altered a number of other attempts.
That same trio did not allow the Greyhounds, notably Lorenzo Gardner, many second-chance points. Gardner was the lone Greyhound in double figures with 29 points.
The Greyhounds bounced around from a four- or five-point deficit late in the first half, but it was Kennedy who scored the momentum-changing points and not the visitors.
Kennedy scored five points in the final 20 seconds, the last three coming on an old school 3-point play after Bradon Curry stole an inbounds pass (after a Kennedy field goal).
Curry saved the ball back to Michael Miller. Miller's shot didn't fall, but Kennedy was at the right place at the right time for the putback and foul. Geibel led 39-27 at halftime.
Kennedy scored 22 points in the first half. Curry finished the game with 10 points.
"Kennedy was our focus. (Geibel) outplayed us. We didn't match the intensity from the start," said Bosnic. "I thought Geibel did a good job.
"We couldn't get over that hump. We needed to get a couple more plays to swing the game. (Kennedy's play) was a huge swing in the game."
Both teams scored 15 points in the third quarter, and Geibel held a 21-13 advantage in the fourth quarter.
