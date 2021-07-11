German Township High School ceased to exist in 1987 when it was part of the merger to form Tri-Valley High School which lasted until 1993 when the name was changed to Albert Gallatin. The German Township Uhlans had a rich sports history from 1900 to 1987.
German had great teams and outstanding players and one of the Uhlans’ stalwarts from the 1950s was Ollie Holmes who excelled in three sports: football, basketball and track.
Holmes was part of some outstanding German football squads. In 1951, the Uhlans finished 5-3 and they were 6-4 in 1951. In 1952, German won the Fayette County Class A title and lost to Midland in the Class A championship game, 14-6. The Uhlans finished with a 7-2 mark.
In Holmes’ senior campaign in 1953, German repeated as Fayette County Class A champions and posted a record of 6-3.
Holmes was a solid two-way end for the Uhlans.
“I played in 1950, but didn’t get much playing time,” Holmes recalled. “We were very competitive. Uniontown was our biggest competitor.
“We had good coaching and good players. Ward and Ford were great, but we had linemen who didn’t mind putting their nose to the grindstone and when you have linemen like that there is no telling what you can accomplish.”
Holmes played with the great German backfield of Buddy Ward and Jim Ford. He was a year behind those two great players. Ward and Ford always lamented the fact that they never got to play against Uniontown. The Red Raiders didn’t play German until after “The Touchdown Twins” had graduated.
“We played them the next year after Ward and Ford had left,” Holmes said. “We were looking to that game. They beat us 20-7, but it was a decent game.”
Holmes relishes the fact that he got to play with Ward and Ford.
“They were tremendous athletes and even better persons,” Holmes offered. “In those days the racial situation was not the best. But you had a white and a black player getting along well and that was something different. As teammates we enjoyed playing with them.”
The loss to Midland in the Class A championship in 1952 is still a bitter pill for the Uhlans to swallow to this day. The game was played at Dormont. Mike Karas’ 79-yard third quarter punt return snapped a 6-6 deadlock and propelled Midland to victory. The game wasn’t without controversy as Ward gathered in a Midland punt on his own 28, reversed field twice and bolted 62 yards to the end zone. The play was nullified by a clipping penalty.
“We all felt we were robbed,” Holmes lamented. “I can’t put it any other way. We felt we were robbed.”
Holmes did exact a measure of revenge against Midland.
“What I looked forward to was the next year,” Holmes stated. “We beat them bad, 26-0. That felt good.
“As an end, we threw the football sparingly,” Holmes said. “Even though we didn’t throw the ball we had a quarterback, Jimmy Carter, who was an athlete. The coaches gave me permission that when I saw that I could get open, that I could tell Carter and I did and he would throw it to me and that’s how we were so successful the year after Ward and Ford when I had six touchdowns. Carter could throw the football.”
Holmes has fond memories of his old football coach Lou Rozzi.
“He was a good football coach,” Holmes explained. “He could get out of you probably more than you thought you had. He was a motivator. He had good assistants as well like Adam Donnelly and Ray Rifenberg.”
Holmes was named to the Fayette County All-Star squad for the Fayette County versus Washington County All-Star football game in August of 1954. Fayette County won the game 14-6.
Holmes had a solid career for the Uhlans on the hardwood.
The Uhlans went 12-10 overall and 8-6 in Section 11 play in 1951-52.
German reeled of 17 straight wins in 1952-53 to win the Section 11 title again. The Uhlans ran into Ford City in the WPIAL playoffs and were beaten, 73-35. They finished with a record of 19-2.
In Holmes’ senior season in 1953-54 German recorded a record of 5-5 in Section 11 play. Holmes was named a second team Section 11 All-Star.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Holmes enjoyed playing basketball for Adam Donnelly.
“He was a good basketball coach,” Holmes recalled. “I enjoyed playing basketball. You had to enjoy it or you wouldn’t walk all the way from the high school to Edenborn. That was two or three miles. We played for love of the game.”
Holmes was an outstanding high hurdler on the German track squad. He also was a pole vaulter.
When Holmes graduated from German in May of 1954 he had one scholarship offer for football.
“I had one that I can think of, Delaware,” Holmes said. “How they found me I don’t know. I didn’t give them any consideration. Lincoln in Missouri entered the picture because Jim Ford was there. I wanted to know if he felt that I was good enough to make the team. He assured me that I was and I went to Lincoln. I also had two sisters that lived in St. Louis.”
Holmes was on Lincoln teams that went 4-3-1 in 1954, 5-3 in 1955, 5-4 in 1956 and 8-1 in 1957.
“My freshman year we had freshmen playing on the first team,” Holmes said. “Because of our fundamentals, the lessons I learned at German served me well. I played a lot of football. Unfortunately I twisted my knee and I didn’t play a lot of football as a senior. I was a two-way end at Lincoln.
“It was a very good decision to go to Lincoln. I got a good education and had a great experience.”
After graduating from Lincoln, Holmes went into the Army for two years until 1959. He served part of the time overseas in Korea.
He returned to St. Louis and was a substitute teacher. He got his masters in education at the University of Missouri St. Louis. He went to the University of Illinois in Edwardsville. He then went to work for the United States government in the Social Security administration as a manager in East St. Louis until his retirement in 1997.
“Holmes, 84, resides in St. Louis with his wife of 50 years Marilyn. They had four children: daughter Carmen, son Craig who is deceased, daughter Jill and son Roy.
“I have no relatives living in Fayette County,” Holmes stated. “Fayette County is still in my heart forever.”
