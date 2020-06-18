The decision was tough, but Uniontown cross country coach Joe Everhart felt the race must go on so the annual Chef Joe’s Omelet Run/Walk will be held as scheduled on June 27.
“I wasn’t sure to cancel or not, but we want to get back to normal as soon as we can,” said Everhart, adding, “It’s the cross country team’s biggest fundraiser.”
Proceeds from the race also go to the Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children.
The students at the School for Blind Children paint ceramic eggs presented to the top finishers in the run and walk.
Race-day registration, as well as the start/finish line, has moved from the Uniontown High School cafeteria and Bill Power Stadium to the Uniontown Firemen’s Social Hall on Dunbar Street and adjacent Bailey Park. The course basically remains the same, save the start and finish in the stadium, using the Sheepskin Trail for most of the race.
“Parking is available across from fire hall and near the park,” said Everhart.
Additionally, the Joe Thomas Mile has been dropped from the race-day roster, so the races begin at 9 a.m. Packet pick-up and race-day registration begin at 7:30 a.m. and runs through 8:45.
Early registration fee is $15 and is available through June 19. Applications are available at the Uniontown YMCA or by calling Everhart at 724-439-2113. Race-day registration costs $25.
Everhart said all the appropriate measures to keep runners and walkers safe.
“We will provide sanitizer and disinfecting wipes will be available. We’ll have masks available if people need them,” said Everhart. “We will do everything to keep everything sanitized.”
And, breakfast will be served at the conclusion of the race in the fire hall or in to-go containers.
“They might set up tables outside, too,” added Everhart.
Everhart sees the race, as well as the YRTC races the following week, as an opportunity to get people out and about.
“It’s good for people to get out. We might lose money, but we need to do something,” said Everhart. “We thought about changing the date, but it’s hard to sent out 150 flyers again.
“We heard about (the trail races) and thought we’d be good.”
