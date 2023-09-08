BULLSKIN TWP. — Belle Vernon retained a share of first place in Section 8-AA with a 203-266 road victory over Geibel Catholic Thursday afternoon at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
The Leopards improve to 8-1 to retain a share of the section lead with Uniontown. The Gators slip to 1-8.
Belle Vernon’s Seth Tomalski had medalist honors with a 1-over 36, but had a solid chance for an even-par round when his eagle putt on No. 9 came up short.
“That’s not a good look, leaving it short,” a smiling Tomalski said of the eagle opportunity.
Tomalski said he had a steady round.
“This was a harder course,” Tomalski said of PVGC. “My driver was pretty good, my wedges were solid and I had lots of two putts.
“If I have a good tee shot on No. 1, I’d be even. I left only one or two shots out there.”
Tomalski looks to pare a stroke or two in the postseason after missing the county title and a berth into the state tournament last year.
“I want to get to states. If (teammate) Rogan (Maloney) three-putts on No. 18 at Oakmont last year, I would’ve gone to states. But, I didn’t want to tie with a teammate and go to a playoff,” said Tomalski. “Making team states and individual states, that’s the plan for everyone.
“I’ve finished second in the county tournament the past two years. I was one shot behind Connellsville’s Ethan Rice last year.”
Jordan Mocello (39), Maloney (41), Landon Vaccaro (43), and John Bellissimo (44) rounded out the scoring for the Leopards. Jack Edwards’ 46 was not used.
The Gators’ Seth Dolan had a solid round with a 4-over 39. Aiden Holt (59), Mike Miller (51), Cru Kazmierczak (58), and Luke Shumar (59) also counted in the final tally. Stephan Neighbors’ 76 did not count.
John Holt became the Gators coach just days before the start of the season, and is now settling into the position with a look to the future.
“It’s a challenge, but we’ve made some improvement. There’s definitely improvement, overall. As long as they have one good shot, I want them to focus on the positive and have fun,” said Holt.
“I’m hoping to set up something for summer. I encourage them to play over the summer.”
Holt continued, saying, “They need to know what iron goes what distance. You have to know your clubs.”
As far as immediate goals, Holt said, “We’ve improved our score from 277 to 238. How many strokes have we cut? That’s not bad.”
