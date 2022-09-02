The Laurel Highlands boys golf team kept rolling through Section 2-AAA play with a 224-249 victory Thursday afternoon against Albert Gallatin at Uniontown Country Club.
The Mustangs improve to 4-0 with one match remaining before the section schedule turns to the second half, a makeup with undefeated Trinity on Tuesday at Lone Pine Country Club. The match was rained out earlier in the week.
Nate Schwertfeger played at No. 1 for Laurel Highlands, and the senior’s score reflected his position on the roster with a medalist round of 3-over 39.
Schwertfeger felt if his play on the green was better, he would’ve shaved another stroke or two off his score.
“My wedges were pretty good. My woods were good, but I just didn’t roll any putts,” explained Schwertfeger.
Testament to his iron play was his drive on No. 9, a par-3. The ball landed just inches from the pin before sucking back to around 10 feet. Unfortunately, his birdie putt leaked right and he settled for par.
“I had one double bogey on No. 6. I hit out of bounds. That was my worst hole,” said Schwertfeger, adding, “I had a birdie on No. 4.
“Today was putting. I had birdie chances on 5, 8 and 9. I left at least three or four strokes out there.”
Schwertfeger was unaware the schedule was half over.
“It feels early. The season goes by fast,” said Schwertfeger.
Schwertfeger has lofty goals for himself and the Mustangs.
“The goal is to win the section, but we have to play Trinity,” said Schwertfeger. “I want to try to do well in the WPIAL qualifier (hosted by Uniontown at Uniontown Country Club). I think the score is 82. That is pretty attainable.
“It would be nice to make (the semifinals).”
The senior understands what he needs to do to reach those goals.
“It’s not a great round to shoot in the 40s. I need to try to shoot in the 30s, at the worst,” said Schwertfeger.
Jaden Ringer (43), Colin Crawford (44), Hunter Bosley (49), and CJ Gesk (49) rounded out the scoring for Mustangs. Kodren Furajter’s 55 was not used.
Mikayla Hammond was the low golfer for the Colonials (1-4, 1-5) with 10-over 46.
Hammond, a junior transfer from Charleroi, is getting used to new courses and golfers.
“There are new courses. I’ve played here before, but Duck Hollow (the Colonials’ home course) is new to me,” said Hammond.
Hammond feels if she can remain relaxed, she’ll start producing lower scores.
“It’s the nerves. I don’t do well,” said Hammond. “I definitely want to keep my score down in the low 40s and keep calm.”
She acknowledged which part of her game needs to improve.
“My driver is really good and pretty consistent. I’m good at putting. Chipping is my nemesis,” said Hammond.
Teammate Jackson Myers finished with 48. He said his issues were mainly between the tee and green.
“My driver was okay every now and then. I hit a very good drive on No. 7. I should’ve had birdie and made par,” said Myers. “It was mainly my shorter irons, especially on the par-3s.
“My distance was on. My irons were left and right.”
Myers looks for improvement over the second half of the season.
“I would like to be able to shoot in the low 40s before I graduate,” said Myers. “I’d love to break 40, but I don’t think that will happen.”
Hayden Metts (50), Trent Clemmer (51), and Caeden Williams (54) closed out the scoring. Greyson Jarrett’s 55 did not count.
