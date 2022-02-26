ALVERTON -- The Southmoreland defense held the Highlands offense to just one point in the first quarter Friday night as the Lady Scots rolled to a 50-24 victory in the WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinals.
The second-seeded Lady Scots checked off a few boxes with the victory, including advancing to the semifinals for the second consecutive season, securing a PIAA playoff berth and winning a school-record 44th home game in a row.
Southmoreland (18-3) will play Knoch in the semifinals Tuesday at a site and time to be determined. The third-seeded Lady Knights (20-2) defeated Montour, 67-48.
Coach Amber Cernuto said one of the season goals was a return trip to the semifinals. Southmoreland advanced to the final four last year, falling to Quaker Valley, 60-50.
"We wanted to get past this next step. We wanted to get back to the semifinals, which was our next goal after winning the section," said Cernuto, adding, "And, hopefully, make it to the final game."
Highlands (19-5) played solid defense in the first quarter, limiting the Lady Scots to just four points in the first minutes of the quarter. The visitors were unable to take advantage, though, with their first -- and only -- point of the quarter a foul shot with 4:26 remaining.
Southmoreland's Gracie Spadaro scored the first two of her game-high 18 points from the opening tap. She added another field goal and a 3-pointer in the first quarter. Elle Pawlikowsky, Kaylee Doppelheuer and Delaynie Morvosh scored one basket each to give the home team the lead after the first eight minutes, 14-1.
"We started out a little sluggish. The first four minutes were sluggish. I think it was 4-1," said Cernuto. "But, they stuck with it. They never gave up. They never hung their heads. They stayed focused, ready to go and just finish this game."
Highlands didn't score its first field goal until Jocelyn Bielak did so with 4:22 remaining in the first half. Bielak soon after made her second basket and Highlands matched Southmoreland, not allowing the Lady Scots to pull away. Kate Myers hit a pair of 3-pointers in the late push, finishing with a team-high nine points.
"They have three or four phenomenal shooters. They were a little off tonight. That was in our favor," said Cernuto.
Highlands head coach Jason Kerr was not satisfied with the way the game was being officiated and was his vocal displeasure led to a technical foul late in the half. Maddie Moore hit both free throws as Southmoreland led at halftime, 26-12.
The Lady Scots' pressure at both ends of the floor intensified in the third quarter, allowing the home team to build a 42-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
"We are very solid defensively. We use our length," said Cernuto.
"They are a very good team. We were focused on containing our girl at practice and doing our job, so we don't have to help out so much. They like that dribble-drive and kick out to their shooters. We worked on moving our feet and containing their girl on the drive," explained Cernuto.
The pace slowed in the final quarter with Southmoreland firmly in control. The Lady Scots held the visitors to single digits for the third time, finishing out the game with an 8-5 advantage.
Delaynie Morvosh slid underneath from her normal positioning on the wing, and the move paid off with Morvosh finishing with 11 points. Olivia Cernuto added nine points.
"Offensively, Delaynie did a nice job getting in the post. Normally, a 3-point shooter, but she moved inside," said Amber Cernuto.
