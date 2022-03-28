Southmoreland junior Henry Miller was the only local male swimmer to win a gold medal in both the WPIAL and PIAA championships.
Miller’s golden efforts earn him top honors on the 2022 Herald-Standard All-Area Boys Swimming & Diving Team.
Mount Pleasant freshman Joseph Gardner had a solid first season to earn Newcomer of the Year recognition.
The impressive group of swimmers joining Miller and Gardner on the first team includes:
200 medley relay: Mount Pleasant.
200 freestyle: Ian Hamilton, Laurel Highlands.
200 IM: Kole Friel, Laurel Highlands/Logan Voytish, Uniontown.
50 freestyle: Joseph Gardner, Mount Pleasant.
Diving: Garrett Vietmeier, Elizabeth Forward.
100 butterfly: Henry Miller, Southmoreland.
100 freestyle: David Mutter, Mount Pleasant.
500 freestyle: Kole Friel, Laurel Highlands.
100 backstroke: Nick Reda, Belle Vernon/Ian Hamilton, Laurel Highlands.
100 breaststroke: Henry Miller, Southmoreland.
400 freestyle relay: Mount Pleasant.
MOST OUTSTANDING PERFORMER: Henry Miller, Southmoreland.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Joseph Gardner, Mount Pleasant.
COACHING STAFF OF THE YEAR: Mount Pleasant.
HONORABLE MENTION: Bryan Nguyen, Ringgold; Andrew Noll, Ringgold; Collin McManis, Laurel Highlands; Connor Locke, Laurel Highlands; Gionni Traeger, Ringgold; Kayden Faychak, Elizabeth Forward; Jacob Shiffbauer, Uniontown; Colby Voyten, Uniontown; Dalton Grimes, Uniontown; Logan Snively, Mount Pleasant; Joe Barrick, Mount Pleasant; CJ Soltis, Laurel Highlands; Dean Schiffbauer, Laurel Highlands; Parker King, Uniontown; Benjamin Carpeal, Ringgold.
NOTES: Miller successfully defended his WPIAL gold in the 200 IM and won silver in the butterfly, and captured PIAA gold in the butterfly and bronze in the 200 IM. ... Gardner edged Miller for the PIAA silver medal in the 200 IM, reversing the finish in the WPIAL final where the freshman won the silver medal to Miller’s gold. ... Gardner captured the WPIAL bronze medal in the 50 freestyle. ... Local boys won one gold medal, four silver medals, a pair of bronze medals and a total of 23 medals in the WPIAL meet. ... The Vikings won the silver medal in the 200 medley relay and placed fifth in the 400 freestyle relay in the PIAA championship. ... The Mount Pleasant boys were fifth in the WPIAL 400 freestyle relay, touching the wall only .44 seconds after Laurel Highlands. ... Hamilton, Friel, Soltis and Dean Schiffbauer tied for seventh in the state in the 200 medley relay. The same quartet was fourth in the WPIAL in the 400 freestyle relay. ... The Mustangs finished sixth in the PIAA 400 freestyle relay. ... Mutter won WPIAL bronze in the 100 butterfly and finished fifth in the 100 freestyle. ... Sandy Felice and her Mount Pleasant staff led the Vikings to the Section 4-AA title and fifth in the team standings at the WPIAL championship. ... Hamilton won the silver medal in the 200 freestyle and placed sixth in the 100 backstroke in the WPIAL finals. ... Hamilton joined Friel, Soltis and Dean Schiffbauer for a fifth-place finish in the 200 medley relay in the district meet. ... Friel was sixth in the WPIAL 200 IM and fifth in the 500 freestyle. ... Soltis won an individual WPIAL medal by finishing eighth in the 100 butterfly. ... Voytish placed seventh in the WPIAL in the 200 IM, less than a second behind Friel, and was sixth in the butterfly. ... Voytish, Jacob Schiffbauer, Grimes and King made the WPIAL podium after finishing eighth in the 200 medley relay. ... The Warriors’ 200 medley relay just missed a WPIAL medal after placing ninth, only .59 seconds behind Uniontown. ... Reda was fifth in the 100 backstroke and just missed a second WPIAL medal in the 200 freestyle with a ninth-place finish. ... Faychak trailed Gardner by .45 seconds for fourth place in the WPIAL 50 freestyle. ... Ringgold finished sixth in the 200 freestyle relay in the district meet. ... Carpeal placed eighth in the WPIAL in the 500 freestyle, while Noll was eighth in the 100 backstroke.
