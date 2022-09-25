LEMONT FURNACE -- Laurel Highlands' Matt Schwertfeger gained separation with about a mile to go, and the sophomore didn't allow the field to make up the ground for a first-place finish in the 31st A.J. Everhart Invitational Saturday morning at Penn State Fayette.
Schwertfeger crossed the finish line in 16:46.5. Gateway's Kerimbe Cisse finished second 11 seconds later.
"I (gained separation) at the very top of the hill before the two-mile mark. I wasn't expecting to take the lead then, but when I did, I just kept going," explained Schwertfeger. "The pace felt good, especially for the first mile.
"The kid (Allderdice's Owen Blumen) that took it out kept us in line."
Schwertfeger was pleased with his time.
"I'm happy with it. I was just going for place," said Schwertfeger.
Uniontown's Mason Stewart was third with a personal-best time on his home course of 17:15.9.
"I felt good before the race, but the legs weren't with me after the hill," said Stewart. "It's sad. I felt good, but my legs wouldn't go."
Stewart had high praise for condition of the Penn State Fayette course.
"The course is amazing today. Everything went well. It was just not my day," said Stewart.
Connellsville's Austin Molinaro has been battling illness for part of the season, but he felt fine on the crisp morning run to place fourth in course personal-best time of 17:26.1.
"I'm feeling better. I'm starting to get where I need to be now," said Molinaro, adding, "I wanted to go under 17 (minutes), to be honest."
Molinaro tried to run his race and not get caught up in the early race pace.
"It was really hard because I don't want to be pulled in with those other guys," said Molinaro. "There was no one with me the last half mile."
The rest of the awarding-winning top-20 finishers were Allderdice's Owen Bluman (17:27.1), Penn-Trafford's Jacob McGhee (17:46.2), Uniontown's Tanner Uphold (18:00.1), Forest Hills' Josh Morrison (18:03.5), Preston's Damian Rumer (18:04.1), North Hills' Logan Baxter (18:05), Allderdice's Aviv Davidson (18:11.2), North Hills' Kayden Lightner (18:12.9), Forest Hills' Tyler Caron (18:18), Uniontown's Leyton Maust (18:18.5) and Payton Hostetler (18:19.5), Dodd Ridge County's Carter Sias (18:21.6), Uniontown's Grant Barcheck (18:22), Penn-Traford's Zackery Zigarovich (18:27.1), Northern Garrett's Ethyn Peck (18:29), North Hills' Daniel Satariano (18:29.7), and Allderdice's Will Tew (18:30.3).
Uniontown won the AA team title with 51 points. Forest Hills won the A team title with 195 points.
The Section 2-AAA finale is Tuesday afternoon with Laurel Highlands, Albert Gallatin, Connellsville and Uniontown, along with Ringgold, running at Albert Gallatin.
"This gives me some confidence. It's a different course, a different race. There's a lot of strategy on that course," said Schwertfeger.
"I have a lot of high hopes on a fast course," said Stewart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.