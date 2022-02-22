Laurel Highlands opened the WPIAL Class AAAAA boys basketball playoffs and its quest for a district title Monday night with a 74-44 victory over visiting Woodland Hills.
The two teams played in the Christmas Clash at the Corral and the result was nearly the same with the Mustangs defeating the Wolverines, 77-35.
"I thought Woodland Hills was a much-improved team. But, it was a good game to get started off with," said Laurel Highlands coach Rick Hauger. "As far as quickness is concerned, we won't see a team that good with quickness.
"We'll build on that."
The Mustangs (22-0) will host Hampton, who defeated Kiski Area, 66-60, in a quarterfinal game Thursday at 7 p.m. The Talbots are coached by Joe Lafko, a Frazier graduate, who will be seeking his 500th career victory in the quarterfinal match-up.
"The one thing I know for sure, they will be well coached and they will come in here ready to play. So, we better get our 'A' game," said Hauger.
A guaranteed playoff berth will also be on the line in Thursday's game. Seven Class AAAAA teams advance to the PIAA playoffs.
The game had the feel of a rout in the first quarter with Laurel Highlands pulling out to a 24-9 lead after eight minutes. The Mustangs made the most of the Wolverines' inability to make shots, notably inside the paint, for the early lead.
Woodland Hills (8-15) scratched back in the early minutes of the second quarter, but the Mustangs regained their momentum late in the first half to maintain a 15-point lead, 40-25, at halftime.
The Wolverines made only 9-of-32 field goal attempts in the first half and didn't shoot much better in the final 16 minutes. Shanir Pinkney led Woodland Hills with 13 points.
"I thought we came out with good energy in the first quarter, then we sort of hit a lull there for far too long in the second quarter. Under three minutes, then, we moved again and had a little surge there," said Hauger.
Woodland Hills managed to slice the deficit to 11 points midway through the third quarter, but the visitors would get no closer with the Mustangs steadily pulling away.
"The third quarter, it was just even there for a while. We put another spurt on, and that was tough for them," said Hauger.
The home team cruised through the fourth quarter with a 15-6 scoring advantage. The lead allowed Hauger to work on slowing down the game.
"I thought our guys did a good job at the end when we were spreading it out a little bit. That's what we have to do. At times, we'll have to shift our deal and take a little time off the clock," said Hauger, adding, "We haven't had to do it much, but I thought it was something we needed to do against a very good defensive team. I don't know if we've tried to milk the clock in any game (this season)."
The trio of Rodney Gallagher (22), Keondre DeShields (21), and Brandon Davis (15) combined for 58 points for the Mustangs. But, it was their court presence that was caught Hauger's eye.
"(The Wolverines) are quick and they play good position defense. They almost always somebody in the help position where they belonged. We just made a few plays. Keondre, Brandon and Rod, all some really nice passes to guys underneath," said Hauger.
Hauger also lauded the play of forwards Joe Chambers, Nico Johns and AJ Sumpter. Chambers finished in double figures with 11 points.
"Joe Chambers really had an outstanding game. He made the shots he had and he hit the boards. He played solid defense. Joe really had a good game," praised Hauger. "Nico, he was banging the boards the best he could. AJ Sumpter, he was banging in there, too."
Hauger acknowledged one area the Mustangs need to tighten up as they move forward.
"Rebounding. We gave them far too many second and third shots," said Hauger. "I thought in the second half, particularly towards the end of the third quarter and fourth quarter, did a better job with that.
"That's what we have to do. We have to do the little fundamental things. We have to block off."
