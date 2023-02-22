NATRONA HEIGHTS -- The end of the line was both a time of sadness and pride for Laurel Highlands' girls basketball team.
The sadness came after a 54-34 loss at Highlands in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAAA playoffs on Tuesday night.
The pride came from the fact the Fillies earned a spot in the postseason for the first time in seven years and their growth throughout Stewart Davis's first year as head coach was clearly evident.
"I'm just glad that we were able to come out of a strong section and make the playoffs with a young team," said Davis whose squad has only two seniors.
Laurel Highlands entered the 2022-23 campaign having notched just five victories over the previous three seasons. Under Davis, the Fillies matched that win total in their first seven games and went on to go 11-11 in the regular season and 6-6 in Section 3-AAAA to earn a playoff spot.
Unfortunately, one of the keys to LH's strong showing, senior forward Essence Davis, was missing against the Lady Rams due to a suspension as a result of an ejection in Laurel Highlands' regular-season finale.
"With Essence being out, she's our force," Davis said of his daughter. "She's not the high scorer but she brings a toughness to the team, she brings aggressive rebounding and she brings that quiet leadership."
The shorthanded, 11th-seeded Fillies (11-12) still put up a good battle but sixth-seeded Highlands (15-7) eventually pulled away to advance to Thursday's quarterfinals where it will play at third-seeded Elizabeth Forward.
Katelyn Myers tossed in six 3-pointers in scoring a game-high 21 points for the Lady Rams, who also got 13 points from Kalleigh Nerone and 12 from Jocelyn Bielak.
Laurel Highlands was paced by a pair of sophomores. Miya Harris led the way with 12 points and Aryianna Sumpter added 10 points. Senior Alessandra Peccon and freshman Aierra Jenkins added four points apiece. Freshmen Aliya Davis and Taylor Irwin each had two points to round out the scoring. Sophomore Righteous Richardson also saw action.
"Miya played a heck of game and I thought so did Aryianna and Peanut (Peccon)," Davis said. "It was a defensive game. Highlands cut a lot in their offense and set a lot of screens. We had a week to work on that and I thought they did pretty good.
"The defensive scheme that they had, cutting off the angles for us, cutting off the gaps, we just couldn't feed the post like we wanted to so it became a guard game."
Myers drained three 3-pointers and had 11 points in the first quarter to help Highlands take a 20-12 lead.
Laurel Highlands fought back early in the second quarter.
A basket by Jenkins was countered with a 3-pointer by the Lady Rams' Shelby Wojcik to make it 23-14 but Harris then heated up. She dropped in a driving layup, swished a 3-pointer and then hit a short jump shot in a seven-point run that whittled the lead to 23-21.
Myers then made her fourth 3-pointer and Nerone scored four straight points before a Harris free throw set the halftime score at 30-22.
A basket by Ava Nitowski and another 3-pointer by Myers to open the third quarter pushed the Lady Rams' advantage up to 35-22.
Sumpter countered with a 3-pointer of her own and then a steal and layup to slice the gap to eight, but Highlands ended the quarter with a 5-1 run to take a 40-29 lead into the final frame.
Peccon nailed a 3-pointer to get LH back within eight one last time at 40-32 before the Lady Rams closed the game with 14-2 run.
"The girls wanted that game because they knew Essence was feeling down and they wanted to win so she could come back and play against EF," Davis said. "We fell short but it's OK. The effort was certainly there."
Laurel Highlands will return all but two players next season and Davis lauded his outgoing seniors who are hoping to continue their basketball careers in college.
"Both of them have a bright future," Davis said. "Essence still has a few schools looking at her and Alessandra has a school looking at her.
"These things that we taught throughout practice and throughout the games still carry on in life. That's what we talked about after the game, for the seniors, their life after basketball, and for my young core, how important the offseason is for them to come back stronger."
Davis is confident the program is on the right track.
"Overall, I think this team grew together. They're a bunch of girls that are now all friends. They hang out together," Davis said. "My younger core had a taste of success with my two seniors who had a rough three years before this.
"This year we tried to teach them that it takes five, it takes sisters, it takes a bond and it takes playing aggressive and playing together. And I think they learned that."
