Former Laurel Highlands football standout Matt Humbert is one of the rising stars in coaching in the WPIAL as head coach of the Belle Vernon Leopards.
Humbert’s football journey began at a young age.
“Like most average kids I played a little T-Ball,” Humbert stated. “I really didn’t play many sports growing up besides youth baseball. I did play football in elementary school, I started playing for Marshall School my sixth grade year. Then I went into middle school football.”
His football progression led him to varsity ball for the Laurel Highlands Mustangs.
“LH always had a lot of skill players,” Humbert offered. “I played with a lot of talented receivers like Santino Sloboda, Garret Brain and Nate Forse when I was a sophomore and a junior. Then moving into my senior year I had Antoine Cox, Tony Pattitucci and Greg Paladino.
“We always had some skill kids. We were competitive here and there. We struggled to establish a perennial playoff caliber team. We made the playoffs in 2002, only the second playoff team in school history. The first LH playoff team was 1989.”
In two seasons as a varsity starter as a sophomore and junior, Humbert completed 250 passes for over 3,200 yards and 21 touchdowns. With most of his receiving corps graduating he still had a solid senior campaign in 2002 throwing for 1,187 and nine touchdowns.
The Mustangs finished 1-9 in 2000 and 2-8 in 2001. In Humbert’s senior season of 2002 LH made the playoffs with a 3-3 mark in the Keystone Conference and 4-6 overall record. They were bounced from the playoffs by Thomas Jefferson 70-6.
Humbert played for Jack Buehner and then Scott Knee his senior season at LH.
“I was blessed because I thought Coach Beuhner was a great coach and he was a great role model,” Humbert said. “Coach Knee brought in a different type of attitude and demeanor. I was blessed to play for both those guys.”
LH threw the football a lot during that time period trying to take advantage of the skill players they had.
“Absolutely we threw the football,” Humbert said. “My sophomore year and my junior year I put up big passing yard numbers. We wanted to get the ball to our skill receivers. My senior year we were a little more balanced.”
Humbert also ran track for the Mustangs.
“I believe I still hold LH and Fayette County records for the 110 meter hurdles and 300 IM hurdles,” Humbert said. “LH has had a very consistent track program over the last 20 years. We had great track coaches at LH.”
Humbert graduated from Laurel Highlands in 2003 and had a couple of Division-I football offers from Akron and Temple.
“The silver lining of my story is when one door closes another opens,” Humbert explained. “I had a full scholarship offer to Akron and Temple my junior year. I thought that would lead to bigger offers and that never transpired. I got hurt my senior year and missed some games. That didn’t necessarily set me back that much as I came back and finished the season.
“Things fell through because I waited too long to commit to Akron or Temple. I was holding out which I probably should not have done. At the end of the day I had a teammate who was always going to Cal U to play. I’ll never forget one of their coaches came in and said I know you have bigger offers, but if things don’t work out for you Cal U is there for you, and things didn’t work out. I decided to commit to Cal.”
With the Vulcans Humbert had a modest amount of success.
Humbert filled in effectively as a redshirt freshman in 2004 when starting quarterback Joe Ruggiero suffered a season-ending leg injury in the fourth game. Humbert went 3-1 as a starter and appeared in eight games overall. He completed 69 of 122 passes for 929 yards, nine touchdowns and just four interceptions.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound quarterback also scored two rushing touchdowns, including a 68-yard scoring run in the opening series of a 34-31 home win over Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania.
The Vulcans went 6-4 in 2004, 8-2 in 2005, 8-3 in 2006 and posted a sparkling 13-1 record in Humbert’s senior season of 2007, losing to Valdosta State, 28-24, in the NCAA Division II playoffs.
Humbert’s career numbers for the Vulcans include 25 games, 1,365 passing yards and 12 touchdowns.
“Cal U was a catcher’s mitt because they caught kids that fell through the cracks,” Humbert stated. “We had players at Cal U. I was very fortunate that I played for John Luckhardt.
“Joe Ruggiero transferred in my sophomore year and that put me behind the eight ball at Cal U. That was a blow for me, but he was one of the best quarterbacks I’ve ever been around. I appeared in some games, there was never any sour grapes about it because Ruggiero was really good. I was disappointed that my college career ended the way it did.”
Staying at Cal U paid off because it helped Humbert get on a fast track for a coaching career.
Coaching wasn’t always the goal, but soon took center stage with Humbert.
“I remember my senior year in high school, the head coach asked me if I ever thought about coaching,” said Humbert. “He told me that I might be good at it. I never really thought about it until he mentioned it to me. After that, I just thought education and football was a natural path for me and I kind of took that route. Ironically enough, that head coach who said that to me was Scott Knee, and he’s now my offensive line coach at Belle Vernon.”
Humbert served as a grad assistant at Cal U for a season before going on to Ringgold.
“I was 24 years old when I got the head coaching job at Ringgold,” Humbert recalled. “Lloyd Price, the Ringgold coach, contacted me and wanted me to come and help out. I went to Ringgold as offensive coordinator. Things unraveled at Ringgold and I served two games as interim coach.”
Humbert won those two games as interim coach at Ringgold in 2009, became the permanent coach in 2010 and guided Ringgold to its first undefeated and untied regular season in his first year. He was 30-13 at Ringgold, a team that had finished above .500 only twice in the previous 10 seasons.
In 2014 Belle Vernon came knocking on Humbert’s door. Humbert made the difficult decision to leave Ringgold.
“Belle Vernon was kind of willing to invest in me,” said Humbert. “A lot of people were a little flabbergasted that I would leave to go to Belle Vernon.”
Humbert turned the Leopards into a winning program. He has never missed the playoffs with the Leopards. He is 69-17 at Belle Vernon.
“I have been fortunate as a head coach, five semifinal and two WPIAL championship appearances,” Humbert said. “We won four conference titles. It is almost bittersweet because if you look at it we’ve been extremely successful at Belle Vernon and we’ve established ourselves as one of the WPIAL teams that annually will be competitive for championships, but we still have unfinished business and that’s a WPIAL championship.”
Humbert, 37, has been married to his wife Kimberly for 13 years and they have a nine-year-old daughter, Payton, and a seven-year-old son, Nolan.
Humbert also is Belle Vernon’s athletic director. He also teaches ninth grade civics classes. It has been documented how high school football coaches in the WPIAL don’t coach as long as they did decades ago, for various reasons. Humbert might be the exception.
“Coaching for a long time is something I definitely could see and I know my wife would second it,” Humbert said. “She tells me she can’t imagine me being around the house week after week without football. Apparently, I’m not a pleasant person when I don’t have that structure and discipline in my life. I can’t predict what’s going to happen five or 10 years from now. But this coaching is what I know.
“I know this is kind of corny and cliché but in high school you can leave more of an impact on kids and influence the student-athlete more. I love Belle Vernon and Belle Vernon has been good for me. But I don’t know if I’d say I’m content. In my mind, we’re not where we want to be yet. We want to be WPIAL champions.”
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
