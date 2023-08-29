CONNELLSVILLE — Connellsville was the lone squad in Tuesday’s non-section cross country triangular to post full teams, so the meet was a chance for the host team, Geibel Catholic, Mount Pleasant and Southmoreland to get their legs under them before the season kicks in earnest.
The Falcons’ Jonah Lindstrom set the early pace and didn’t give up the lead for a first-place finish in 19:01. Teammate Elijah Saylor finished a minute later and the Falcons’ Edward Stevenson was third in 20:33.
“The plan was to get out hard,” said Lindstrom. “Every hill, the goal was to push it. The downhill was to gain my breath back and I wanted to get my stride on the flats.”
The junior has moved up the depth chart and is now the one expected to challenge the opponents’ top runners.
“My goal is to think I’m with everybody,” explained Lindstrom, who just missed All-County honors last year. “I’d like to get a good time, under 18 minutes this year.
“My goal is to be All-County this year.”
Logan Deluca was Southmoreland’s first male finisher, placing eighth in 23:17.
The girls and boys ran at the same time, and the Lady Scots’ Lexi Ohler and Geibel’s Emma Larkin both placed in the top 10 against the boys.
Ohler was the first girl and fifth overall in 22 minutes. Larkin was ninth overall with a time of 23 minutes.
Ohler is a two-time PIAA cross country qualifier, but is still looking for her first WPIAL medal. Under the guidance of her father, former Connellsville standout Steve Ohiler, she has a plan of attack to shine in big meets since the Lady Scots don’t field a full squad.
The junior was breaking in new spikes and said she developed blisters as the race progressed.
“Other than the blisters, I feel okay,” said Ohler. “I wanted to push the first mile, slow down and then run to get it over with,” said Ohler, who won the Woodruff 5K in July.
Ohler is pushing to make the WPIAL Class AA medals stand to earn an automatic berth in the state meet, as opposed to earning a berth as a qualifier.
“I’d like to do better. I’m expecting to do better. I trained hard,” said Ohler. “I want to get in the mindset that I’m as good as almost everyone out here.”
Larkin advanced to the state meet last year as a freshman after finishing sixth in the WPIAL Class A championship.
“It’s not the time I wanted, but it’s okay,” said the sophomore. “It’s hot, but I feel I can’t really control that.
“I was one minute slower (than last year). Obviously, I wanted to hit my times.”
Larkin added, “Lexi is a good runner. I wanted to stay attached to her.”
She wants another trip to Hershey to run in the PIAA meet.
“Ultimately, all my training gets me to states,” said Larkin. “I want to do well in big meets, with place comes time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.