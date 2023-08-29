CONNELLSVILLE — Connellsville was the lone squad in Tuesday’s non-section cross country triangular to post full teams, so the meet was a chance for the host team, Geibel Catholic, Mount Pleasant and Southmoreland to get their legs under them before the season kicks in earnest.

